Joe Denly will step aside for skipper Root in must-win clash at Old Trafford

Reeling England will be desperate to steady the ship against West Indies, with captain Joe Root returning for the crucial second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford starting Thursday.

Leader and key batsman Root missed England’s four-wicket defeat at Southampton as international cricket made its comeback from the coronavirus lockdown last week after attending the birth of his second child.

He is now back in the fold facing a familiar situation as the West Indies need just one win from the two remaining Tests of the campaign at Old Trafford to clinch a first series win in England for 32 years.

England have now lost the opening match of a series for the eighth time in 10 campaigns, a run dating back to the 2017/18 Ashes in Australia.

Most recently in South Africa they did recover from a heavy defeat in the first Test to win that series 3-1.

But now at 1-0 down with just two to play, there is far less margin for error.

Joe Denly appears to be the most likely candidate to make way for Root.

Denly was twice out cheaply at Southampton, with fellow batsman Zak Crawley making 76 in a second innings where England’s loss of five wickets for 30 runs proved more pivotal to the result than their controversial decision to omit veteran paceman Stuart Broad.

“We’re all desperate to see Joe do really well,” said England coach Chris Silverwood. “But obviously he’s under pressure a little bit.”

“Zak is improving constantly. I think he certainly showed maturity and the innings he played was very good.”

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler dropped Jermaine Blackwood early in the West Indies’ batsman’s match-clinching innings of 95 on Sunday’s final day at Southampton.

And another pair of low scores left Buttler with a Test average of just 23.22 since the start of 2019 and now only one hundred in 75 innings.

But even though England have gifted gloveman Ben Foakes waiting in the wings, Silverwood said: “First and foremost we want to give Jos the best opportunity to succeed. He just needs to go and make those big scores now doesn’t he? He knows that as well.”

Tight turnaround

Meanwhile, with six Tests in seven weeks, including three against Pakistan, England could yet recall Broad in Manchester, having already said they plan to rotate their battery of quicks.

It was West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, however, who was named man-of-the-match in the first Test for a nine-wicket haul.

Gabriel was only included in the main squad after being named as a travelling reserve following ankle surgery.