Day 3 between England and West Indies was washed out at Old Trafford Image Credit: AP

Manchester: All-rounder Sam Curran feels that England bowlers will have to push themselves for the hosts to secure a winter the third day of their second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford was washed out.

The action was wiped out without a ball being bowled in Manchester on Saturday after light rain turned into persistent rain and at 4pm with no respite in sight, the officials made the call to abandon the day.

Curran feels that England now have no choice but to bowl out West Indies cheaply and get them to follow on. West Indies currently trail England by 437 runs with nine wickets in hand.

“It is quite obvious what we need to do to win the game,” Curran told Sky Sports.

“We need to bowl them out cheaply in the first innings and try and get them following on. There is no reasons why we cannot do that.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a big workload for the bowlers but we are nice and fresh and hopefully we can do something for the team.”

The hosts are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, thus making victory at Old Trafford paramount if they are to stand a chance at winning the series.

They have gone with an entirely different pace battery from the one that they had used in the first Test. Curran, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes form the current line-up for England while James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Stokes ran in for the hosts in the first.

With a tough schedule in place which includes the upcoming series against Pakistan, Curran said that it was clear to the players that they will be rotated.