Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl

Married since 2015, the couple are already parents to twin sons
Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal have welcomed a baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, and shared the happy news with their fans on social media.
Karthik posted on social media, expressing gratitude and joy: “With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh.”
The announcement has drawn widespread attention, blending personal happiness with public interest, as both continue to remain prominent figures in their respective sports — Karthik through coaching and broadcasting, and Pallikal as one of India’s most accomplished squash players.
Married since 2015, the couple are already parents to twin sons, Kabir and Zian. Over the years, both have built distinguished careers, with Karthik contributing significantly to Indian cricket and the IPL, while Pallikal has made her mark on the international squash circuit.
Karthik made his Test debut against Australia in 2004 and played his final red-ball match in 2018 against England. In 26 Tests, he scored 1,025 runs at an average of 25, including one century and seven fifties.
In ODIs, he debuted at Lord’s against England in 2004 and played his last match during the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. He amassed 1,752 runs in 94 matches at an average of 30.20, with nine half-centuries.
In T20 Internationals, Karthik debuted in 2006 against South Africa and played his final match in November 2022 against Bangladesh. Across 60 matches, he scored 686 runs at an average of 26.38, including one half-century.