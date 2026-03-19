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Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl

Married since 2015, the couple are already parents to twin sons

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Dinesh Karthik, wife Dipika Pallikal welcome baby girl

Dubai: Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Indian squash star Dipika Pallikal have welcomed a baby girl, Raaha Pallikal Karthik, and shared the happy news with their fans on social media.

Karthik posted on social media, expressing gratitude and joy: “With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world. Kabir and Zian are thrilled to introduce their baby sister, Raaha Pallikal Karthik. Love, Dipika & Dinesh.”

The announcement has drawn widespread attention, blending personal happiness with public interest, as both continue to remain prominent figures in their respective sports — Karthik through coaching and broadcasting, and Pallikal as one of India’s most accomplished squash players.

Married since 2015, the couple are already parents to twin sons, Kabir and Zian. Over the years, both have built distinguished careers, with Karthik contributing significantly to Indian cricket and the IPL, while Pallikal has made her mark on the international squash circuit.

Karthik made his Test debut against Australia in 2004 and played his final red-ball match in 2018 against England. In 26 Tests, he scored 1,025 runs at an average of 25, including one century and seven fifties.

In ODIs, he debuted at Lord’s against England in 2004 and played his last match during the 2019 Cricket World Cup against New Zealand. He amassed 1,752 runs in 94 matches at an average of 30.20, with nine half-centuries.

In T20 Internationals, Karthik debuted in 2006 against South Africa and played his final match in November 2022 against Bangladesh. Across 60 matches, he scored 686 runs at an average of 26.38, including one half-century.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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