Dubai: A young girl ran into the arms of Pope Leo XIV for a heartfelt hug after his mass in Bamenda, in conflict-hit northwest Cameroon. The touching moment came as the pontiff concluded a visit to the region, which has been at the centre of a prolonged English-speaking separatist conflict. During the mass, Pope Leo XIV delivered a solemn message, condemning what he described as an “endless cycle of destabilization and death” affecting communities in the area.

The emotional embrace between the child and the Pope quickly drew attention, symbolizing hope and resilience amid ongoing unrest. Residents gathered in large numbers despite security concerns, seeking comfort and solidarity. The Pope’s visit highlights renewed calls for peace and dialogue, as violence continues to disrupt daily life in the region. Observers say such gestures underscore the human cost of conflict and the enduring desire for stability.

Video: AFP