The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup could be held in the UAE after it emerged that the country has been identified as a back-up, should India be unable to host the event.
According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, the UAE and Sri Lanka have been placed on standby as a precaution, in case India cannot hold the competition.
Cricket in India has been suspended since March due to coronavirus and the country is now the third worst affected by the global pandemic. The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was originally scheduled to start on March 29, was eventually postponed to an April 15 start.
It was recently decided however, that the UAE will host this year’s IPL and will start on September 19.
Now, the T20 World Cup could follow suit, unless the coronavirus situation comes under control in India.
The International Cricket Council had earlier last week announced that India will remain the hosts of the 2021 tournament while the postponed 2020 tournament which was to be held in Australia will now take place in 2023. Identifying back-up venues is standard practice for any tournament.