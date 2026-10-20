Chinmay Sutar scripts history with 400 runs, 78 years after Bhausaheb Nimbalkar

Mizoram batter’s unbeaten knock comes against Nagaland in Ranji Trophy Plate Group match
Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar scripted history by becoming only the second Indian cricketer to score 400 runs in a first-class innings. The 29-year-old achieved the remarkable feat with an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match in Sovima, Nagaland. Sutar’s innings is the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history, surpassing Prithvi Shaw’s 379. He fell short of the tournament record of 443 not out, set by Maharashtra’s Bhausaheb Nimbalkar against Kathiawar during the 1948–49 season.
Facing 517 balls, Sutar struck 46 fours and seven sixes before Mizoram declared their first innings at 581 for nine. He reached the 400-run milestone in the 155th over, capping a memorable performance in Indian domestic cricket.
Sutar’s achievement was made even more remarkable by his contribution in the final-wicket partnership. He was batting on 231 when Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak joined him at the crease, with Mizoram’s score at 392.
The pair added approximately 190 runs for the 10th wicket, with Sutar contributing the bulk of the runs while Chhakchhuak remained unbeaten on 14. Their stand helped Mizoram cross the 500-run mark and ranks among the highest last-wicket partnerships in Ranji Trophy history.
Before Sutar, Bhausaheb Nimbalkar was the only Indian batter to score 400 or more runs in a first-class innings. Nimbalkar made an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in 1948, a record that remains the highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history.
Sutar’s achievement places him in an exclusive group of batters to have crossed the 400-run mark in first-class cricket, alongside several international greats.
Sutar previously represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and made an impression in local competitions. In June, he helped MSC Maratha Royals defend their Mumbai T20 League title, scoring 212 runs in six innings, including back-to-back half-centuries towards the end of the tournament.
Ahead of the 2026–27 domestic season, he obtained a No Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association and moved to Mizoram. He made his Ranji Trophy debut against Manipur, scoring 35 and 99 in a three-wicket defeat.