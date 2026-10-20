Chinmay Sutar scripts history with 400 runs, 78 years after Bhausaheb Nimbalkar

Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar scripted history by becoming only the second Indian cricketer to score 400 runs in a first-class innings. The 29-year-old achieved the remarkable feat with an unbeaten 400 against Nagaland on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match in Sovima, Nagaland. Sutar’s innings is the second-highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history, surpassing Prithvi Shaw’s 379. He fell short of the tournament record of 443 not out, set by Maharashtra’s Bhausaheb Nimbalkar against Kathiawar during the 1948–49 season.