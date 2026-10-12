India opener reaches 2,000 T20I runs in 1,024 balls, breaking Suryakumar Yadav’s record
India opener Abhishek Sharma broke Suryakumar Yadav’s record to become the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs in men’s T20 internationals, achieving the milestone in just 1,024 deliveries.
Abhishek reached the landmark during the third T20I against West Indies in Indore, where he struck a blistering 69 off just 30 balls to give India a flying start.
The left-hander brought up his half-century in only 18 deliveries, continuing his reputation for aggressive batting in the powerplay.
India had lost Sanju Samson early, but Abhishek responded with a counter-attacking display, putting the West Indies bowlers under pressure and injecting momentum into the innings.
His explosive knock ended when he was dismissed for 69 with India at 124, one ball before the end of the 10th over.
Abhishek reached 2,000 T20I runs in 1,024 balls, surpassing Suryakumar’s previous record of 1,164 deliveries.
The 140-ball difference underlines the speed with which the India opener has accumulated runs in the shortest international format.
Known for his fearless approach and ability to score quickly, Abhishek has established himself as an aggressive top-order batter for India.
His latest milestone adds to his growing T20I career, with his explosive innings in Indore highlighting his ability to give India a rapid start.
India went on to beat West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20I in Indore. After posting 223, India restricted the visitors to 209-7 in 20 overs, with Arshdeep Singh taking three wickets. The victory gave India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.