Babar Azam likely to return to T20I fold for Pakistan vs South Africa

The former skipper last played for the country in December 2024

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Pakistan's Babar Azam.
Dubai: Pakistan’s performance at the Asia Cup has highlighted the absence of their experienced players, particularly Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Their exclusion from the squad for the UAE tournament came as a surprise to many, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears to be reconsidering that decision.

Babar is now expected to return for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. His last appearance in a T20 International came in December — also against South Africa — but he was subsequently dropped from the squad, reportedly due to concerns over his strike rate.

According to sources, chief selector Aaqib Javed and head coach Mike Hesson initially supported giving younger players a chance, believing it was time to move on from the Babar-Rizwan era. However, following two disappointing defeats to India, pressure from within the PCB has prompted a change in stance, with officials now pushing for Babar’s reinstatement.

There was even an attempt to add Babar to the Asia Cup squad, but tournament organisers denied the request, citing rules that allow changes only in case of injury.

With Pakistan’s batting lineup struggling for consistency, the absence of an experienced anchor like Babar is being felt more than ever. Sources indicate that his return for the South Africa series is highly likely. The team management is also reassessing other roles: if Mohammad Haris continues to underperform, wicketkeeping responsibilities may be handed back to Mohammad Rizwan.

As for leadership and team dynamics, Salman Ali Agha’s future as captain will hinge on his performance in the remaining Asia Cup matches. While Babar’s return is on the cards, it remains unclear whether he will open the innings or slot in at No 3 or 4.

Babar’s record in T20Is remains outstanding. He was the fastest to reach 5,000 ODI runs (in just 97 innings), and ranks second globally in T20I runs (4,223), just behind India’s Rohit Sharma. He also holds the second-most career T20I fifties, underscoring his consistent performance over the years.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
