Babar Azam likely to return to T20I fold for Pakistan vs South Africa

As for leadership and team dynamics, Salman Ali Agha’s future as captain will hinge on his performance in the remaining Asia Cup matches. While Babar’s return is on the cards, it remains unclear whether he will open the innings or slot in at No 3 or 4.

With Pakistan’s batting lineup struggling for consistency, the absence of an experienced anchor like Babar is being felt more than ever. Sources indicate that his return for the South Africa series is highly likely. The team management is also reassessing other roles: if Mohammad Haris continues to underperform, wicketkeeping responsibilities may be handed back to Mohammad Rizwan.

Dubai: Pakistan’s performance at the Asia Cup has highlighted the absence of their experienced players, particularly Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Their exclusion from the squad for the UAE tournament came as a surprise to many, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appears to be reconsidering that decision.

