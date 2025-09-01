Babar Azam proves his star power in Peshawar exhibition match

Ignored for Asia Cup 2025, batter delivers runs, wickets and social media buzz in clash
Dubai: Left out of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, Babar Azam still managed to steal the spotlight in an exhibition clash that had little at stake but plenty of entertainment. Featuring for PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi against a Legends XI, the former captain reminded fans why he remains the country’s most followed cricketer — dazzling with the bat, surprising with the ball, and even becoming the centre of fan frenzy at the Imran Khan Stadium.
Opening for Zalmi, Babar thrilled the crowd with a lively 41 off 23 balls, taking on former greats including Shoaib Akhtar. His innings ended in dramatic fashion when, after hitting Saeed Ajmal for six, he attempted another big shot but missed completely as his off stump was uprooted. Ajmal, 47, celebrated in trademark style with both arms raised, while Babar walked off smiling at the manner of his dismissal — one that had fans buzzing on social media.
If his batting lit up the evening, his bowling offered a rare twist. Handed the ball, Babar returned figures of 2/21, dismissing Pakistan stalwarts Younis Khan and Azhar Ali. It was a reminder that while he rarely bowls in international cricket, he has quietly picked up wickets in first-class and List A formats over the years.
Zalmi finished with 144 in 14.4 overs, and despite a fighting unbeaten 46 from Inzamam-ul-Haq, the Legends XI fell short by six runs, closing on 138/6. Muhammad Irfan also chipped in with wickets for Zalmi.
The fixture, staged to raise funds for victims of recent floods in Pakistan, carried a festive atmosphere, though not without disruptions. Twice, fans breached security to run onto the pitch, with one even managing to grab a selfie with Babar before being escorted away.
For the spectators in Peshawar — and the millions following online — it was proof of one thing: even when out of the national squad, Babar Azam remains impossible to ignore.
