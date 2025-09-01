Babar Azam proves his star power in Peshawar exhibition match

Dubai: Left out of Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, Babar Azam still managed to steal the spotlight in an exhibition clash that had little at stake but plenty of entertainment. Featuring for PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi against a Legends XI, the former captain reminded fans why he remains the country’s most followed cricketer — dazzling with the bat, surprising with the ball, and even becoming the centre of fan frenzy at the Imran Khan Stadium.