Diplomacy without illusions: The case for Iran's accountability first

The UAE’s posture throughout this crisis has been consistent with that logic. Abu Dhabi has made clear that a ceasefire alone is insufficient. Iran must be held accountable for its attacks and subject to a broader framework covering not only its nuclear ambitions but also its ballistic missiles and proxy networks. As Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba argued in The Wall Street Journal, what is needed is “a conclusive outcome that addresses Iran’s full range of threats”. Dr Anwar Gargash, Advisor to the UAE President, made the same point more directly when he stated that the era of courtesies has passed. This is not a rejection of diplomacy. It is an insistence that diplomacy without accountability is not serious diplomacy.