An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh Image Credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Tribute to Danish Siddiqui

The news about the award-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui is indeed sad and shocking (“Look: A pick of finest pictures taken by Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghan crossfire”, Gulf News, July 16). Siddiqui was known for his compassionate photographic coverage of political and social issues, especially in South Asia. His heart-wrenching images of human suffering of wars and riots had won him global accolades. He was part of Reuters, an international news organisation and won the prestigious 2018 Pulitzer Prize for documenting the photography images of the Rohingya refugee crisis who were fleeing Myanmar. He was an outstanding and fearless photojournalist. He deeply cared about the issues confronting human beings during the crisis. He was known for the coverage of the stories of those whose lives were disrupted and required global attention. He often travelled to difficult places even at the risk of his life and finally laid down his life on the line of duty. He always strived hard to capture photographs from the conflict and crisis zones. He always believed images should be such "they should speak the whole story without being loud," and his brilliantly captured work of pictures brought critically important stories to our eyes. I salute his commitment and hope his family finds strength for the loss.

From Mr Ramesh G Jethwani

Bangalore, India

Summer vacation

Summer holidays are here after a hectic and gruelling session. The past year has not been easy for everyone. Especially for teachers as they were working nonstop despite the pandemic, enhancing their skills in digital literacy, finding appropriate digital applications for their students, and helping them cope with the stress. Schools became active as the hybrid model learning came into effect. Onsite students were on cloud nine, beyond excited and extremely happy, always ready to share their stories with their peers and teachers, creating many memories on the way. Hoping the summer holidays will bring joy and happiness to everyone. I wish you all safe and content summer holidays.

From Ms Divya Sharma

Dubai, UAE

How to express your feelings?

Sometimes opening ourselves to others can be the hardest thing we can do. We often have so much to say, but we stop ourselves, thinking what others will feel. Why do we bottle up so much? It is okay to talk about our worries, our depression, our anxiety, our stress. Developing friendships can be complex in your adult years. Many people struggle with meeting new people and feel lonely even with people around. Talk to someone you trust about what you think, be honest, be open about it. When you speak and share, you feel good. No matter what relationship we're talking about, the choice to be open or closed to others is yours. It's not the words alone that communicate. It shows through your vocal tone, your body language and your pauses when you think. Pick something that feels scary to talk about, and speak about it first. That's how you will start having conversations about real issues. I hope you find the freedom that your heart longs for and that you can let the right ones in.

From Ms Tejal Shah

UAE