Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, to discuss bilateral relations and collaboration between the two countries and issues of mutual interest.

During the talks, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of President Iohannis to the UAE and expressed his wish to further enhance relations between the UAE and Romania.

The two leaders discussed potential opportunities to expand collaboration between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, sustainability, food security, renewable energy, and the economy.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed that the longstanding UAE-Romania relations date back to the early years of the UAE, underscoring the historic and ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

Sheikh Mohamed stated that the topic of climate change was a common denominator between the two countries, with both seeking to achieve net zero by 2050, and that the UAE was looking forward to Romania’s active participation at COP28 later this year.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke of the importance the UAE attaches to developing its relations with Romania and other countries, noting that strengthening cooperation is an integral part of its continuous search for opportunities to collaborate for the good of humanity.

He said the UAE’s goal is to foster partnerships that help drive sustainable development and enable a better future for all, and he closed his remarks by wishing Romania and its people further prosperity.

President Iohannis expressed his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed for the warm welcome and hospitality, and voiced his happiness to be visiting the UAE. The Romanian President praised the progress and development achieved by the UAE, describing it as a role model of sustainable development in the region.

He also referred to the visit he made with his accompanying delegation to various notable locations in Abu Dhabi, including Masdar City, describing these sites as a testament to the country’s accomplishments in the field of sustainable development.

New agreements

The Romanian President highlighted the importance of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed between their countries across renewable energy, technology, education and other sectors, stating that he is looking forward to seeing this serve as further impetus for strengthening bilateral relations in these key areas.

He also stressed the importance of the UAE’s hosting of COP 28, noting that the event’s focus is vital to safeguarding the future of the world and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The Romanian President praised the wide-ranging cooperation between the UAE and Romania on issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting, the two sides announced a number of agreements and MoUs between the two countries, including an MoU between the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Romanian Ministry of Energy; an MoU between the UAE’s Ministry of Education and its Romanian counterpart; an MoU between the UAE Cybersecurity Council and the Romanian National Cyber Security Directorate; an agreement between Masdar and Romania’s Hidroelectrica; and an MoU between the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) and Romania’s SN Nuclearelectrica.

The UAE President held a luncheon in honour of President Iohannis and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting and the luncheon were attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority; Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE; Sultan Mohammed Majid Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania; Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of ENEC; and Abdulaziz Al Obaidli, Chief Operating Officer of Masdar.