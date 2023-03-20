Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Klaus Iohannis, President of Romania, who is on an official visit to the UAE. President Iohannis is accompanied on the visit by Romanian First Lady Carmen Iohannis.
President Iohannis was welcomed by Sheikh Mohamed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. The official reception ceremony included a guard of honour welcome, a performance of the national anthem of Romania and a 21-gun salute.
Also present at the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; along with a number of senior officials.
The delegation accompanying the Romanian President includes Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalisation; Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Minister of Energy; Ligia Deca, Minister of Education; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.