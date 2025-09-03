Explained: Required documents, application process and fees for Indian passport reissue
Dubai: Non-residential Indians (NRIs) living in the UAE whose Indian passport shows an outdated address have the option to update it. This process involves reissuing a new passport.
NRIs must visit BLS International Services UAE, the official outsourcing service provider of the Consulate General of India (CGI), to complete the process. An appointment must be booked to visit a BLS centre in your emirate. The Indian passport in the holder’s database should reflect the permanent or current Indian address.
You will need to provide documents that verify your address. Acceptable documents include:
Recent and original electricity, telephone, water, or gas bills (in English), not older than three months.
Election commission card, e-Aadhaar, or Aadhaar card in original at the time of submitting the application.
Original nativity certificate attested by the concerned state home department, or an online nativity certificate that can be verified online. A nativity certificate is a government-issued document confirming a person’s place of birth or origin within a specific state or territory.
Bank passbook of an active account in original, along with photocopies of the first and latest transaction pages for the last year.
Applicants will need to:
Fill out a passport application form specifically for changing or updating details (labelled as miscellaneous services).
Submit their original passport and copies.
Provide current passport photos, keeping in mind recent specifications.
Ensure their UAE residence visa is valid.
Any changes or corrections must be supported by documentary evidence and a request letter with a proper explanation.
If you are changing the address based on your spouse or parent’s passport, BLS requires:
NOC from spouse/parent in the form of a sworn affidavit if residing in the UAE.
Notarized NOC in original from spouse/parent if residing in India.
For minor applicants, the address is updated as per the parent’s passport only.
Personal appearance of the applicant is compulsory to establish physical identity.
Since 2020, NRIs without a permanent home or family address in India may include their UAE address in their passport. This requires a separate set of documents, including a registered tenancy contract or title deed if you own property, along with additional supporting documents.
Fees
The fee for changing the address and reissue is approximately Dh285, though this is indicative. Optional services such as premium lounge access and courier charges may incur extra costs.
Important note
This guide is for informational purposes only. For up-to-date information or queries, contact the official BLS call centre:
Abu Dhabi: 04 387 5667
Dubai: 04 387 5777
Call Centre Hours: 08:00 to 19:00 (Monday to Saturday)
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox