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Buying a used car in the UAE? How to spot a good deal and avoid a bad one

Key checks UAE buyers must do before paying for a second-hand car

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
5 MIN READ
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A low price does not always mean good value. Experts reveal the checks UAE buyers should make before paying for a second-hand car.
A low price does not always mean good value. Experts reveal the checks UAE buyers should make before paying for a second-hand car.
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Dubai: For many motorists in the UAE, buying a used car comes down to one major advantage – value for money.

New cars can lose significant value in their first few years, meaning buyers can often get a newer, higher-spec or more expensive model for less than its original price. But getting a good deal is about more than finding the lowest price.

With thousands of used cars advertised online and through dealerships and showrooms, finding a vehicle is relatively straightforward. The harder part is determining whether the car is actually worth the asking price or could become an expensive mistake.

So, what should buyers look for before committing to a used car?

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Get an independent inspection before paying

For buyers, one of the most important checks is to have the vehicle independently inspected before handing over any money.

“For me, the biggest piece of advice when buying any used car in the UAE is to always have an independent pre-purchase inspection carried out before handing over any money. Never rely solely on what the seller or dealer tells you,” Athina Doyle, General Manager of I Service Any Car, told Gulf News.

Several car repair and maintenance workshops in the UAE offer pre-purchase inspections. These can cover the vehicle mechanically, internally and externally, as well as inspecting the underside and bodywork for signs of previous repairs or accident damage.

“Mechanics thoroughly inspect the vehicle mechanically, internally, externally and underneath, as well as checking the bodywork for signs of previous repairs or accident damage. We can also identify signs that a vehicle may have been imported following a major accident and check its UAE accident history where available.”

A pre-purchase inspection checks the car’s engine, electrical systems, body, tyres and interior for faults, previous repairs, wear and tear, and overall condition.

A comprehensive vehicle pre-purchase inspection typically costs between Dh199 and Dh400, depending on the workshop and what is included. Buyers should receive a detailed report highlighting the vehicle's overall condition and areas that may require attention.

Check for signs of accident repairs

A polished exterior does not necessarily mean the car has had an accident-free history. Doyle said buyers should look closely for inconsistencies in the bodywork.

“Uneven panel gaps, mismatched paint, overspray, unusual welding or signs that panels and bolts have previously been removed can all indicate accident repairs.”

An accident history is not automatically a reason to reject a car. What matters is the severity of the accident, which parts were damaged and how they were repaired. There is a significant difference between replacing a damaged headlight or repainting a panel and dealing with structural damage, major repairs or flood damage.

Don't overlook flood damage

Flood-damaged cars can present serious problems, particularly because damage may not always be immediately visible. Doyle recommended checking the seat belts as one potential warning sign.

“One simple check is to pull the seat belts completely out of their reels. Water or tide marks, staining or discolouration towards the bottom of the belt can be an indication that the vehicle has previously been submerged. Damp or musty smells, corrosion in unusual places and electrical issues should also raise questions.”

These issues can become expensive over time, making a seemingly cheap vehicle poor value.

A seller refusing an inspection is a major red flag

Perhaps the biggest warning sign is not something you find on the vehicle itself but the seller's reaction when you ask to have it inspected.

“However, the biggest red flag for me is a seller who does not want you to take the vehicle for an independent pre-purchase inspection. If somebody is confident in the car they are selling, there should be no reason to prevent you from having it professionally checked. If a seller refuses, my advice would be simple: walk away.”

With so many used cars available in the UAE, buyers should not feel pressured into purchasing a vehicle they are not completely comfortable with.

Check the car's history,  not just its condition

Anand Kumar Nallasamy, Business Head at Service My Car, said buyers should look beyond the vehicle's appearance and establish its history.

“When buying a used car in the UAE, buyers should look beyond the car’s appearance and ask for its complete history. A clean-looking car can still have a history of accidents, major repairs, repeated mechanical issues or inconsistent mileage.”

A vehicle history report can provide information about a car's past, including accidents, ownership, mileage and major repairs. Buyers should ideally verify accident and insurance records, service and maintenance history, previous ownership and any outstanding issues.

The recorded mileage should also make sense when compared with the vehicle's age and service records.

“My advice to every used-car buyer is simple: check the history, inspect the condition, and only then negotiate the price. Spending a small amount before purchasing the car can potentially save you thousands of dirhams in unexpected repairs later.”

Buyers can use the vehicle's 17-digit chassis number, also known as the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), to check the accident history report through official channels - Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Ministry of Interior (MOI) accident inquiry services.

This can help buyers identify potential red flags such as previous accidents, registration information or discrepancies that may not be obvious during a visual inspection. However, buyers should not rely on a history report alone. It should be considered one part of a wider inspection.

Look beyond the price when judging value

A car that is Dh5,000 cheaper than similar listings is not necessarily a bargain.

Experts recommend considering factors including brand reputation, spare-parts availability, maintenance costs, fuel economy, GCC specification and the number of similar cars available on the market. Ultimately, the best used car is not necessarily the one with the lowest asking price.

The real bargain is a car with a fair market price, verifiable history, sound mechanical condition and manageable ownership costs, giving you value not only on the day you buy it, but throughout the years you own it.

Related Topics:
UAE Used CarsCar maintenance

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