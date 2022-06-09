Dubai: If you prefer riding an electric vehicle in Abu Dhabi, whether for fun or for commuting, it is important to note that while you can ride electric bikes, when it comes to scooters, those with seats are not allowed.
Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) raised awareness about this issue as part of its online campaign on bike and scooter awareness.
Which vehicles are allowed?
These are the bikes that are authorised for use in Abu Dhabi:
- Bikes
- Electric bikes
- Scooters driven by foot
- Electric scooters
According to ITC, scooters with seats are not authorised for use in Abu Dhabi. The authority showed three types of scooters under the unauthorised category, including a two-seater scooter with a basket attached to the front, a standing e-scooter with a seat attached to it and a regular seated electric scooter.
Why are they unauthorised?
Responding to a query from a social media user, asking why electric bikes with a seat were unauthorised for use in the Emirate, the ITC Abu Dhabi account responded: “Electric bikes that are not authorised for use by members of the community are not safe for use in pedestrian paths and public sidewalks, as their technical specifications, like bike size, weight and speed, may cause accidents and damage to the bike user and pedestrians on public sidewalks.
“Additionally, the electric scooter has an unsafe seat and does not help with getting the right balance while driving.
Electric scooter safety tips
- To avoid accidents, make sure you always leave a sufficient safe distance between you and other cyclists or pedestrians around you.
- Use bikes and scooters in authorised areas and roads.
- Only one rider per bike is allowed.