Dubai: If you ride a bicycle, e-scooter or electric bike in Abu Dhabi, there are new guidelines that have been issued to ensure the safety of riders as well as other road users.

The guidelines were announced on March 26 by Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ.

So if you are an avid cyclist or want to explore the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with your e-bike, here are some rules you should follow to avoid fines, and some popular cycling tracks in the city.

What are the rules for cyclists in Abu Dhabi?

According to the announcement, these are the rules cyclists should follow:

General rules

• Only one rider can ride a bicycle, scooter or electric bike

• Using the lanes dedicated to bicycles.

• A protective helmet and gear must be worn at all times.

• Also, reflective clothing or jacket should be worn at night, so the rider is visible.

Parking your bike

• Cyclists can only park their bikes in designated areas and not leave them anywhere where they could impede the movement of vehicles or pedestrians.



• It is prohibited to chain them to traffic light posts or street lighting poles.

Traffic rules for riders

• The traffic regulations also state that bicycle riders must give priority to pedestrians.

• Decrease their speed at intersections and crossroads.

• Keep a safe distance between themselves, vehicles and pedestrians.

• It is prohibited for bicycle riders to hold on to any other vehicle, or even enter in the space of any high or low speed vehicle while on the move.

• Cyclists should not to travel in the opposite direction of the road under any circumstances at all.

• Bicycles should not be stopped on pedestrian or road lanes, at entrances and exits to houses or buildings.

Technical requirements

• All electric bicycles must be fitted with a monitoring or tracking device (electronic GPS) that is compatible with the approved technical specifications from relevant transport authorities, ITC and Abu Dhabi Police.

• Bicycles and electric bicycles should be equipped with a white headlight and a red taillight that can be turned on while riding at night, or a red light reflector.

• They should also be equipped with a horn on the handlebar and efficient brakes, at least on the rear wheel.

Mandatory stickers for bicycles - rules for businesses

Businesses that are renting or selling bikes must provide a notice clearly stating the requirements and safety instructions for riding bicycles and electric bicycles and also attaching it as a sticker to the body of the bicycle.

Popular cycling tracks in Abu Dhabi

If you’re looking to experience Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks and natural reserves, you can do so on a bike as well, as many popular spots povide dedicated bike lanes for users. Here are some popular attractions in Abu Dhabi that are bicycle friendly:

• Yas Marina Circuit

• Al Wathba cycle track

• Corniche bike track

• Hudayriat Island track

• Qasr Al Sarab sand dunes

• Jebel Hafit

• Al Dhafra Region

• Al Ain cycling track

Abu Dhabi’s bike friendly buses