Dubai: Ajman residents now have the option to travel to Global Village by bus and enjoy the popular attraction’s 28th season .

Global Village is Dubai’s massive open-air venue for culture, entertainment, dining and shopping. On Friday, December 1, Ajman Transport Authority and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the start of the new inter-emirate bus service.

The bus service operates seven days a week and a single trip costs Dh25. Public transport users in Ajman can pay for the trip with cash or use their ‘Masaar Card’, which is a smart card used to pay for public bus fares in the emirate.

Here are details for the new bus service.

Where is the bus station?

The bus for Global Village will depart from Musalla Bus Station, also known as Ajman Bus Terminal, is located on Sheikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street.

Bus timings from Ajman to Global Village, Dubai:

Weekdays – Monday to Friday:

From Musalla Bus Station:

• 2.15pm

The bus will reach the Global Village bus stop at 3.45pm.

Weekends – Saturday and Sunday:

From Musalla Bus Station:

• 2.15pm (The bus will reach the Global Village bus stop at 3.45pm)

• 5.15pm (The bus will reach the Global Village bus stop at 6.45pm)

GLOBAL VILLAGE TIMINGS: • Sunday to Wednesday - 4pm to 12am

• Thursday to Saturday and public holidays - 4pm to 1am



Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for women and families, except on official public holidays.

Global Village bus service from Ras Al Khaimah

In addition to Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah also offers its residents public bus services to Global Village. The bus trips are operated by Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA). The bus operates every Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the ongoing season of Global Village. The cost for a single trip is Dh30.

Dh10 bus trips to Global Village from within Dubai

RTA also operates a special bus service within Dubai to Global Village.

Here are all the bus routes on the dedicated service:

• Route 102 - From Al Rashidiya Bus Station Gate 5 in Rashidiya

• Route 103 - From Union Square Bus Station in Deira

• Route 104 - From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station in Al Fahidi

• Route 106 - From the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station

• Route 107 - From Al Nahda (behind Sahara Centre)



The buses from each of these stations depart every 60 minutes.