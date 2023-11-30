Dubai: From today, November 30, the Ministry of Interior is introducing a new vehicle and driver licensing service model, using digital stamps facilitated by the UAE Pass.
The UAE Pass is a unified digital identity in the UAE, which allows residents and visitors to access hundreds of government services through a single online account. If you don’t yet have the UAE Pass, you can install it easily, within a few minutes, by following these steps.
What is the new decision?
You can now apply for services related to vehicle and driver licensing completely online, without the need to visit a customer service centre under the Ministry of Interior.
The use of the digital stamp means that users can now log into the Ministry’s website – moi.gov.ae – or the app – ‘MOI UAE’, using the UAE Pass, and the Ministry will be able to approve the licence certificates for vehicles and drivers digitally, using the digital stamp feature of the UAE Pass.
Brigadier Engineer Hussein Al Harithi, Director General of Smart Services and Digital Security at the Ministry of Interior, said: “Aligned with the directives of the country’s wise leadership to enhance government services and customer experience, we have initiated the first rollout of digital services requiring the use of the stamp.”
He noted that the digital stamp provides a reliable and approved digitally signed document, and its validity can be checked at any time and from anywhere.
Which services can I apply for?
A total of nine services come under the first phase of implementation of the digital stamp. These are:
1. Vehicle ownership certificate
2. Vehicle export certificate
3. Local transfer certificate
4. Tourist travel certificate
5. To whom it may concern - Licence data verification
6. To whom it may concern - The first vehicle owner
7. To whom it may concern - The vehicle is inside the country
8. To whom it may concern - Vehicle data verification
9. To whom it may concern - Vehicles registered under the Owner
