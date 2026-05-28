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UAE public holidays 2026: When is the next day off?

Upcoming holiday is one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims globally

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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Huge crowd during Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dubai mall fountain area.
Huge crowd during Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dubai mall fountain area.
Virendra Saklani

The Islamic New Year public holiday in June 15 has already passed, with employees across the UAE having enjoyed a three-day weekend earlier this month.

Now, attention turns to the next public holiday on the UAE calendar: Prophet's Birthday (Mawlid Al Nabawi).

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The next UAE public holiday

The Prophet's Birthday is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, corresponding to the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal in the Islamic calendar. As with other Islamic occasions, the exact date remains subject to official confirmation based on moon sighting.

If the UAE applies its public holiday transfer rules, the midweek observance could potentially be moved to create a longer weekend for residents. However, authorities have yet to announce any official arrangements.

What is Prophet's Birthday?

The birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is one of the most significant religious occasions for Muslims globally and is typically marked by cultural and spiritual celebrations.

More holidays to look forward to

The remainder of 2026 offers a few more breaks:

  • UAE National Day (Eid Al Etihad) - December 2–3, 2026 (Wednesday and Thursday). With the Friday–Saturday weekend immediately following, employees could enjoy a four-day break.

How to make the most of UAE public holidays

Strategic use of annual leave around public holidays can dramatically increase your total days off across the year. The key is to watch for mid-week holidays where the transfer rule applies, these offer the best opportunity to bridge into a long weekend with minimal leave used.

Understanding the UAE public holiday rules

A few rules are worth keeping in mind:

  • Under Article 2 of the Cabinet resolution, most official holidays (excluding Eid holidays) may be shifted to the start or end of the week by Cabinet decision.

  • Under Article 3, if a holiday falls on a weekend or overlaps with another public holiday, it is not carried forward.

  • Under Article 4, local governments may approve additional holidays for their departments on special occasions.

The article was published on June 1 and has been updated since.

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UAE Public holidays

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