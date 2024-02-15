When is Ramadan in the UAE?

While the official date will be announced only after the crescent moon is sighted by the UAE’s moonsighting committee next month, astronomical predictions suggest it will fall on March 11, 2024.

How Ramadan affects working hours

Ramadan also affects the working hours for offices, malls, restaurants and paid parking. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

1. Private sector offices

Working hours are reduced by two hours during Ramadan, according to Article 15 (2) of ‘Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021’.

According to the UAE government’s official website – u.ae, non-Muslim workers are also entitled to reduced working hours during Ramadan without a pay cut.

2. Opening hours of restaurants

As per u.ae, most restaurants adhere to the hours of fasting. They are closed during the day and open after the evening prayers. Some restaurants and cafes are open during the day and people are free to order food for delivery or take away or to dine in within enclosures.

3. Opening hours of grocery shops and malls

Supermarkets and grocery shops are open as usual. Malls stay open until late night.

4. Parking timings

Paid public parking hours change during Ramadan. Information about the parking timings, fees and modes of payment are indicated on the parking metres by the parking areas. In Dubai, for example, paid public hours during Ramadan are from 8am to 6pm and from 8pm to 12 midnight, according to the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Details for all emirates will be announced closer to Ramadan.

5. Availability of taxis