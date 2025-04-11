Dr. Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates and Legal Consultancy, explained to Gulf News that under the UAE Labour Law, Federal Decree-Law No. 33 (specifically Article 10), it is stated that in cases where an employee has access to business secrets or is aware of the employer’s clients, the employer is allowed to stipulate a non-compete clause in the employment agreement. Therefore, from a legal standpoint, a non-compete clause is valid in the UAE for specific categories of businesses and under certain conditions.