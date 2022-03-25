Dubai: If you are employed in the UAE and have access to information which is confidential, sharing it with others, when you are not authorised to do so can land you in serious legal trouble.

The UAE Public Prosecution informed users of Article 45 of the New Cybercrimes Law - Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 - which stipulates the penalty for divulging confidential information within the course of employment.

According to the law, the penalty for sharing confidential information during the course of employment is a jail sentence of six months or a fine ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh1 million, according to the new cybercrime law. The crime will be considered an aggravating circumstance if the action was taken for personal benefit or for the benefit of another person, according to the Article.

The post was shared by UAE Public Prosecution on its official social media channels on Thursday, March 24.

Here is a detailed look at what the Article states:

Article 45 of Federal Decree-Law No.34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrime: “Shall be sentenced to detention for a term of not less than six months and/or a fine of not less than Dh200,000 and not more than Dh1 million whoever divulges confidential information acquired during the course of his employment or by virtue of his profession or occupation, using any information technology means, without being authorised to divulge the same or without permission from the concerned party to divulge or use the same. The perpetrator's use of such information for his personal benefit or for the benefit of another person shall constitute an aggravating circumstance."

New cybercrime law

The cybercrime law Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 came into effect on January 2, 2022, which replaced the UAE’s former Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrime, and discusses the circulation of rumours, fake news, bullying and harassment on social media platforms.

