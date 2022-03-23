Dubai: Creating fake emails, websites and online accounts can land you in jail sentence or a Dh200,000 fine, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
UAE Public Prosecution posted a video through its official social media channels on Tuesday, March 22, explaining penalties for creating fake e-mails, websites and online accounts.
According to Article 11 of the new cybercrime law - Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumours and Cybercrimes - a person who creates a fake website, online account or e-mail, impersonating a natural or legal person, shall be subjected to imprisonment and a fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000, or one of the two penalties.
However, if the offender uses the fake account or website to cause harm to the impersonated victim, he or she will be imprisoned for a minimum of two years.
Stricter penalties for impersonating a government institution
The Article goes on to state that the penalty for a fake website, online account or email impersonating a UAE entity is five years imprisonment and a minimum of fine of Dh20,000 to Dh2 million.
UAE Public Prosecutions legal awareness campaign
The new Cybercrime Law, adopted by Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021, went into effect on January 2, 2022, replacing the Emirates' former Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 on Combatting Cybercrime, and is aimed at combatting rumours, fake news, bullying and harassment on social media platforms.
The informational video posted by the Public Prosecution is aimed at promoting a better understanding of the legal culture among UAE citizens and residents and increase their awareness about the latest legislation in the country.