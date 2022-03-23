Article 11 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021

In accordance Article 11 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 shall be sentenced to detention and/or fine of not less than Dh50,000 and not more than Dh200,000 who ever creates a website, electronic account or email and falsely attributes it to a natural or legal person. The penalty shall be detention for a term of not less than two years. Should the perpetrator use or enable another to use such website, email or electronic account in any act that would affect the person to whom it is falsely attributed, the penalty shall be detention for a term of up to five years and a fine of not less than Dh20,000 and not more than Dh2 million if the offence concerns the creation of a website, email or electronic account and its attribution to any institutions of the state.