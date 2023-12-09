Dubai: On the hunt for a good book? You can visit the ‘Winter Used Book Fair’ being organised by Dubai Public Libraries (DPL) from today, which will feature a wide range of affordable books ranging from Dh3 to Dh10. The exhibition will be held at Al Rashidiya Library, with books of different genres, in English and Arabic, and suitable for all ages.
Here are the details.
When is the ‘Winter Used Book Fair’?
The fair will be held from Monday, December 11 to Friday, December 22.
Timings: 8am to 8pm.
Al Rashidiya Library location
Al Rashidiya Library is located in Al Rashidiya District, Street No. 44, next to Al Rashidiya Health Clinic. The nearest Dubai Metro Station is the Centrepoint Metro Station on the Red Line.
Dubai Public Libraries science winter camp for children
The ‘Winter Used Book Fair’ is a part of Dubai Public Library’s science winter camp for children. If your child is already a Dubai Public Libraries member, you can sign them up for free for the winter camp.
The activities are aimed at children between the ages of five to nine and 10 to 13 years old, and will be held from December 11 to December 22, during weekdays.
To find out how to register your child for the camp, click here.