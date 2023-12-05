How does multi-SIM work?

According to telecom operators in the UAE, you can get a multi-SIM service if you have a valid Emirates ID and an active mobile number.

Once you apply for multiple SIM cards, your data, SMS and voice calls will be available on all your devices.

The cloned or additional SIM card will allow you to make calls and send text messages. However, receiving calls or text messages will only be possible on the primary SIM.

Can I change the primary SIM?

Etisalat by e& customers also have the option set their additional or cloned SIM card as their ‘active’ or ‘primary’ number through the ‘My Etisalat’ app, available for Apple and Android devices. You simply need to open the app and then click on 'Manage' next to your subscribed package. Next, tap on 'SIM cards' and select the SIM card that you wish to change to your primary SIM, and then choose the option 'Set as active SIM card'.

According to du.ae, customers cannot change your Primary SIM. If you are a new subscriber to the multi-SIM service, your primary SIM card will be the current SIM card being used for your postpaid plan.

How many SIM cards can be registered under the same number?

For etisalat by e& customers:

• Prepaid customers can keep up to two SIM cards with the same number.

• Post-paid customers can keep up to five SIM cards with the same number.

For du customers:

The multi-SIM service is only available for post-paid customers and they can register up to five SIM cards under the same number. For du customers, the service is not available for pre-paid numbers.

How to get multiple SIM cards in the UAE?

The process for obtaining more than one SIM card for your phone number is similar for both etisalalt by e& and du. To buy an additional SIM card for your phone number, you must visit an etisalat by e& Business Centre or du store. These are located all over the UAE and can be found in public places like shopping malls or business centres.

You can find a list of Etisalat by e& stores near you here: http://www.etisalat.ae/en/storelocator

You can find a list of du stores near you here: https://www.du.ae/personal/helpandsupport/ourshops

Cost

For etisalat by e& customers: Dh25 per month plus five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) for each cloned or additional SIM card.

For du customers: Dh20 (plus five per cent VAT) for each additional SIM and monthly fees of Dh25 (five percent VAT) per month for each additional SIM apart from main primary SIM.

For postpaid customers, the charges will be added to their bill and for prepaid customers, the charges will be deducted from their prepaid balance.