Dubai: Whether you want to apply for an Emirates ID renewal or have gotten yourself into a minor accident in the middle of the night, accessing government services has been made extremely easy in the UAE as most services can now be accessed online.

The UAE’s national contact centre for federal government services – ‘Tawasul 171’ – released a list of 165 federal government services that residents and citizens can access at any time during the day.

Here is a quick look at the list. However, it is important to note that the list below only includes services offered by federal bodies. You may also be able to access online services offered by the authorities in your Emirate. For example, if you live in Dubai, you can access several online services through the DubaiNow platform. In Abu Dhabi, the tamm website and smartphone application, similarly allows users to access several Abu Dhabi government services.

What is Tawasul 171? The Tawasul 171 national contact centre has been built to allow citizens and residents to enquire about the federal government services offered in the UAE.

If you have any inquiries related to a federal government department, you can reach out to them by dialing ‘171’ or by sending them a message on Whatsapp on the number – 047771777. You can also email them on ask_us@171.ae

For more information, you can visit the Tawasul 171 website on - www.171.ae

24 federal government departments that offer round the clock services 1. Ministry of Interior

2. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

3. Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

4. Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security

5. Ministry of Community Development

6. General Pension and Social Security Authority

7. Ministry of Health and Prevention

8. Emirates Health Services

9. Ministry of Education

10. Emirates Schools Establishment

11. Ministry of Justice

12. Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

13. Ministry of Economy

14. Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

15. Telecommunication and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA)

16. Zakat Fund

17. Etihad Water and Electricity

18. Emirates Post Group

19. Ministry of Finance

20. Central Bank of the UAE

21. Securities and Commodities Authority

22. Ministry of Culture and Youth

23. Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

24. Federal Authority for Government Human Resources

Vehicle services

The following services are offered by the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, which you can use if you are in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain:

1. Issue Traffic Clearance Certificate

2. Issue Light Vehicle Driving Licence

3. Renew Vehicle Driving Licence

4. Replace Driving Licence Issued by Another Country

5. Open Traffic File

6. Issue Vehicle Licence

Safety and security

The following services are offered by UAE’s Ministry of Interior:

UAE passport services, document attestation

The following services are offered by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP):

14. Issue New Passport

15. Renew Passport

16. Issue Emergency Passport

17. Issue Diplomatic Cards

18. Issue Diplomatic, Special or Mission Passport

19. Renew Passport for UAE Nationals Abroad

20. Attest Official Documents, Certificates & Commercial Invoices

21. Twajudi

22. Issue New Family Book

23. Amend Family Book Details

Labour services

When it comes to labour related matters in the UAE’s private sector, the following services are offered by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE):

24. Register Labour Complaints

25. Register Domestic Worker Complaint

26. Request a Quota of Work Permits for Establishments

27. Issue New Work Permit

28. Issue Domestic Worker Contract

29. Issue Domestic Worker Work Permit

30. Renew Domestic Worker Contract

31. Issue Labour Contract

32. Renew Work Permit & Labour Contract / Work Permit

33. Cancel Domestic Worker Contract

Visa and Emirates ID

The following services are offered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP):

34. Apply for a new Emirates ID card

35. Renew Emirates ID Card

36. Issue Entry Permit

37. Issue Residency for Employee

38. Renew Residency Permits

Health services

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and Emirates Health Services (EHS) provide the following services across the UAE:

39. Issue Birth Certificate

40. Issue Death Certificate

41. Approval of Medical Reports

42. Attestation of Medical Leaves and Reports

43. Medical Professional Evaluation

44. Accreditation of Medical Committee for Request for Retirement or Medical Disability

45. Request "To Whom it may Concern" Certificate for Patient and Companion

46. Submit Complaints about Private Health Facilities & Medical Staff

47. Issue of a Health Card - Emirates Health Services

48. Renew of a Health Card - Emirates Health Services

49. Issue of a Health Card for People of Determination - Emirates Health Services

50. Book a Medical Appointment - Emirates Health Services

51. Request for a Medical Report - Emirates Health Services

52. Mobile Healthcare - Emirates Health Services

53. Submit Medical Complaints - Emirates Health Services

54. Premarital Counseling and Screening - Emirates Health Services

55. Pre-University Fitness Screening - Emirates Health Services

56. Examination of Medical Fitness for Residency Visa - Emirates Health Services

57. Request for Blood Donation - Emirates Health Services

Education services

The Ministry of Education and the Emirates Schools Establishment provide the following services online:

58. Apply for Scholarships

59. Request for EmSAT test Registration

60. Application for Registration in higher education institutions in the UAE and scholarships to study abroad for the current Grade 12 students

61. Request for attestation of academic and professional university qualifications issued from within the country

62. Inquiry on study programme outside the UAE (IFADA)

63. Equivalency of a General Education certificate within the UAE (Grade 12) Request

65. University qualification equivalency request - higher education outside the UAE

66. Application for registration and admission of a student to a public school - Emirates Schools Establishment

67. Request to issue a study continuity certificate for a public school student - Emirates Schools Establishment

68. Student transfer request - Emirates Schools Establishment

69. Request for Attestation of Academic Certificate - General Education - Emirates Schools Establishment

Telecom services

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) provides the following service online:

70. Submit Complaint about Telecom Providers

Islamic services

The UAE’s Zakat Fund allows users to access the following services online:

71. Fatwa Request & Zakat Calculation

72. Zakat Payment

73. Request Zakat (New / Renew / Urgent / Mutaeafifin)

Electricity and water

If you live in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Dhaid, or Dibba in Fujairah your utility connection would be managed by Etihad Water and Electricity. The federal authority provides the following services online:

74. Activate Service for New Customer

75. Electricity & Water Connection (Permanent / Temporary)

76. Approve Electricity Technical Drawings

77. Approve Water Technical Drawings

78. Report Water & Electricity Breakdowns

79. Pay Due Amounts

80. Pay Water & Electricity Bills

81. Request NOC (Water)

82. Request NOC (Electricity)

Postal services

Emirates Post offers the following services throughout the day for its users:

83. Send / Receive – Domestic Express

84. Send / Receive – Domestic / International Premium

85. Request MyPost / Business Box

86. Renew MyPost / Business Box

Court services

The UAE’s Ministry of Justice allows users to apply for the following services online:

87. Apply for 'To Whom It May Concern' Certificate in Public Prosecution

88. Registration of Order of Payment

89. Registration of Cases Before Federal Courts of Appeal

90. Registration of Cases Before Federal Courts of First Instance

91. Registration of Disputes Before Alternative Litigation Systems

92. Registration of Execution File

93. Request Marriage Contract

Community services

Here is a list of services provided by the Ministry of Community Development (MCD) and the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA):

94. Apply for Social Aid

95. Request 'To Whom It May Concern' Certificate – Community Development Authority

96. Assess Disability Case

97. Issue New Card for People of Determination

98. Renew Card for People of Determination

99. Join Senior Citizens' Homes Registration

100. Register Elderly in Mobile Unit

101. Apply for Marriage Grant

102. Apply to Participate in Mass Wedding

103. Family Counselling 'Ta’aluf'

104. Register Public Interest Associations

105. Issue 'To Whom It May Concern' Certificate - General Pension and Social Security Authority

106. Update Pensioner & Beneficiary Data

107. Addition of Previous Service

108. Registration of UAE National Employees Working in GCC Countries

109. Registration of Insured in Governmental or Private Sector

110. Calculation of End-of-service Benefits & Pension Salary

111. Disbursement of Social Security Benefits

Services offered by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

112. Request Value Estimate of Accident Damage

113. Housing Assistance Request

114. Reconsideration For Housing Assistance Decision Request

115. Request to issue an operating card for national vehicles

116. Request to issue permanent operating licenses for national establishments

117. Request to renew licenses to practice the profession for seafarers (Seaman card)

118. Postponing Or Reducing Housing Assistance Instalment Request

Services offered by the Ministry of Economy

119. Issue Certificate of Origin to National & GCC Industrial Products

120. Apply for Price Increase Requests

121. Renew Registration of Commercial Agency

122. Resolve Consumer Complaints

123. Register Compilations

124. Register Commercial Agency

125. Register Patents

126. Renew Patents

127. Copyright Infringement

Services offered by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

128. Request Agricultural Guidance

129. Request Support Materials for Farmers

130. Request Support Materials for Fishermen

Financial/banking services

The following services are offered by the UAE’s Ministry of Finance and the Securities and Commodities Authority:

131. Inquiries about the Ministry's services - Ministry of Finance

132. Receiving and examining complaints against banks and other financial institutions - Central Bank of the UAE

133. Insurance disputes - Central Bank of the UAE

134. Provide Resolutions of Complaints in Securities Trading - Securities and Commodities Authority

135. Settle Securities Trading Disputes - Securities and Commodities Authority

Services offered by Ministry of Culture and Youth

136. Register Sites Archaeological & Artefacts

137. Regulate Entry of Media Materials through state Ports

138. Register Borrowed Cultural Objects

139. Issue International Standard Book Number (ISBN)

140. Publications Printing

141. Library Membership

142. Rent MCKD Theatres, Halls & Areas

143. Publish / Broadcast News through Available Channels & Platforms (WAM Website Social Network)

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

144. Issue Certificate of Conformity (ECAS)

145. Notification of Conformity Assessment Bodies

Services offered by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources