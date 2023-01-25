Dubai: Whether you want to apply for an Emirates ID renewal or have gotten yourself into a minor accident in the middle of the night, accessing government services has been made extremely easy in the UAE as most services can now be accessed online.
The UAE’s national contact centre for federal government services – ‘Tawasul 171’ – released a list of 165 federal government services that residents and citizens can access at any time during the day.
Here is a quick look at the list. However, it is important to note that the list below only includes services offered by federal bodies. You may also be able to access online services offered by the authorities in your Emirate. For example, if you live in Dubai, you can access several online services through the DubaiNow platform. In Abu Dhabi, the tamm website and smartphone application, similarly allows users to access several Abu Dhabi government services.
If you have any inquiries related to a federal government department, you can reach out to them by dialing ‘171’ or by sending them a message on Whatsapp on the number – 047771777. You can also email them on ask_us@171.ae
For more information, you can visit the Tawasul 171 website on - www.171.ae
2. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
3. Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
4. Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security
5. Ministry of Community Development
6. General Pension and Social Security Authority
7. Ministry of Health and Prevention
8. Emirates Health Services
9. Ministry of Education
10. Emirates Schools Establishment
11. Ministry of Justice
12. Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure
13. Ministry of Economy
14. Ministry of Climate Change and Environment
15. Telecommunication and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA)
16. Zakat Fund
17. Etihad Water and Electricity
18. Emirates Post Group
19. Ministry of Finance
20. Central Bank of the UAE
21. Securities and Commodities Authority
22. Ministry of Culture and Youth
23. Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology
24. Federal Authority for Government Human Resources
Vehicle services
The following services are offered by the UAE’s Ministry of Interior, which you can use if you are in the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain:
1. Issue Traffic Clearance Certificate
2. Issue Light Vehicle Driving Licence
3. Renew Vehicle Driving Licence
4. Replace Driving Licence Issued by Another Country
5. Open Traffic File
6. Issue Vehicle Licence
Safety and security
The following services are offered by UAE’s Ministry of Interior:
7. Hassantuk
8. Police Clearance Certificate
9. Minor Traffic Accident Preview Report
10. 'To Whom It May Concern' Certificate – Civil Defence
11. Pay Traffic Fines
12. File Criminal Report
13. File Financial Reports (Insufficient Funds / Bounced Cheque)
UAE passport services, document attestation
The following services are offered by the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP):
14. Issue New Passport
15. Renew Passport
16. Issue Emergency Passport
17. Issue Diplomatic Cards
18. Issue Diplomatic, Special or Mission Passport
19. Renew Passport for UAE Nationals Abroad
20. Attest Official Documents, Certificates & Commercial Invoices
21. Twajudi
22. Issue New Family Book
23. Amend Family Book Details
Labour services
When it comes to labour related matters in the UAE’s private sector, the following services are offered by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE):
24. Register Labour Complaints
25. Register Domestic Worker Complaint
26. Request a Quota of Work Permits for Establishments
27. Issue New Work Permit
28. Issue Domestic Worker Contract
29. Issue Domestic Worker Work Permit
30. Renew Domestic Worker Contract
31. Issue Labour Contract
32. Renew Work Permit & Labour Contract / Work Permit
33. Cancel Domestic Worker Contract
Visa and Emirates ID
The following services are offered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP):
34. Apply for a new Emirates ID card
35. Renew Emirates ID Card
36. Issue Entry Permit
37. Issue Residency for Employee
38. Renew Residency Permits
Health services
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) and Emirates Health Services (EHS) provide the following services across the UAE:
39. Issue Birth Certificate
40. Issue Death Certificate
41. Approval of Medical Reports
42. Attestation of Medical Leaves and Reports
43. Medical Professional Evaluation
44. Accreditation of Medical Committee for Request for Retirement or Medical Disability
45. Request "To Whom it may Concern" Certificate for Patient and Companion
46. Submit Complaints about Private Health Facilities & Medical Staff
47. Issue of a Health Card - Emirates Health Services
48. Renew of a Health Card - Emirates Health Services
49. Issue of a Health Card for People of Determination - Emirates Health Services
50. Book a Medical Appointment - Emirates Health Services
51. Request for a Medical Report - Emirates Health Services
52. Mobile Healthcare - Emirates Health Services
53. Submit Medical Complaints - Emirates Health Services
54. Premarital Counseling and Screening - Emirates Health Services
55. Pre-University Fitness Screening - Emirates Health Services
56. Examination of Medical Fitness for Residency Visa - Emirates Health Services
57. Request for Blood Donation - Emirates Health Services
Education services
The Ministry of Education and the Emirates Schools Establishment provide the following services online:
58. Apply for Scholarships
59. Request for EmSAT test Registration
60. Application for Registration in higher education institutions in the UAE and scholarships to study abroad for the current Grade 12 students
61. Request for attestation of academic and professional university qualifications issued from within the country
62. Inquiry on study programme outside the UAE (IFADA)
63. Equivalency of a General Education certificate within the UAE (Grade 12) Request
65. University qualification equivalency request - higher education outside the UAE
66. Application for registration and admission of a student to a public school - Emirates Schools Establishment
67. Request to issue a study continuity certificate for a public school student - Emirates Schools Establishment
68. Student transfer request - Emirates Schools Establishment
69. Request for Attestation of Academic Certificate - General Education - Emirates Schools Establishment
Telecom services
The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) provides the following service online:
70. Submit Complaint about Telecom Providers
Islamic services
The UAE’s Zakat Fund allows users to access the following services online:
71. Fatwa Request & Zakat Calculation
72. Zakat Payment
73. Request Zakat (New / Renew / Urgent / Mutaeafifin)
Electricity and water
If you live in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Dhaid, or Dibba in Fujairah your utility connection would be managed by Etihad Water and Electricity. The federal authority provides the following services online:
74. Activate Service for New Customer
75. Electricity & Water Connection (Permanent / Temporary)
76. Approve Electricity Technical Drawings
77. Approve Water Technical Drawings
78. Report Water & Electricity Breakdowns
79. Pay Due Amounts
80. Pay Water & Electricity Bills
81. Request NOC (Water)
82. Request NOC (Electricity)
Postal services
Emirates Post offers the following services throughout the day for its users:
83. Send / Receive – Domestic Express
84. Send / Receive – Domestic / International Premium
85. Request MyPost / Business Box
86. Renew MyPost / Business Box
Court services
The UAE’s Ministry of Justice allows users to apply for the following services online:
87. Apply for 'To Whom It May Concern' Certificate in Public Prosecution
88. Registration of Order of Payment
89. Registration of Cases Before Federal Courts of Appeal
90. Registration of Cases Before Federal Courts of First Instance
91. Registration of Disputes Before Alternative Litigation Systems
92. Registration of Execution File
93. Request Marriage Contract
Community services
Here is a list of services provided by the Ministry of Community Development (MCD) and the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA):
94. Apply for Social Aid
95. Request 'To Whom It May Concern' Certificate – Community Development Authority
96. Assess Disability Case
97. Issue New Card for People of Determination
98. Renew Card for People of Determination
99. Join Senior Citizens' Homes Registration
100. Register Elderly in Mobile Unit
101. Apply for Marriage Grant
102. Apply to Participate in Mass Wedding
103. Family Counselling 'Ta’aluf'
104. Register Public Interest Associations
105. Issue 'To Whom It May Concern' Certificate - General Pension and Social Security Authority
106. Update Pensioner & Beneficiary Data
107. Addition of Previous Service
108. Registration of UAE National Employees Working in GCC Countries
109. Registration of Insured in Governmental or Private Sector
110. Calculation of End-of-service Benefits & Pension Salary
111. Disbursement of Social Security Benefits
Services offered by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure
112. Request Value Estimate of Accident Damage
113. Housing Assistance Request
114. Reconsideration For Housing Assistance Decision Request
115. Request to issue an operating card for national vehicles
116. Request to issue permanent operating licenses for national establishments
117. Request to renew licenses to practice the profession for seafarers (Seaman card)
118. Postponing Or Reducing Housing Assistance Instalment Request
Services offered by the Ministry of Economy
119. Issue Certificate of Origin to National & GCC Industrial Products
120. Apply for Price Increase Requests
121. Renew Registration of Commercial Agency
122. Resolve Consumer Complaints
123. Register Compilations
124. Register Commercial Agency
125. Register Patents
126. Renew Patents
127. Copyright Infringement
Services offered by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment
128. Request Agricultural Guidance
129. Request Support Materials for Farmers
130. Request Support Materials for Fishermen
Financial/banking services
The following services are offered by the UAE’s Ministry of Finance and the Securities and Commodities Authority:
131. Inquiries about the Ministry's services - Ministry of Finance
132. Receiving and examining complaints against banks and other financial institutions - Central Bank of the UAE
133. Insurance disputes - Central Bank of the UAE
134. Provide Resolutions of Complaints in Securities Trading - Securities and Commodities Authority
135. Settle Securities Trading Disputes - Securities and Commodities Authority
Services offered by Ministry of Culture and Youth
136. Register Sites Archaeological & Artefacts
137. Regulate Entry of Media Materials through state Ports
138. Register Borrowed Cultural Objects
139. Issue International Standard Book Number (ISBN)
140. Publications Printing
141. Library Membership
142. Rent MCKD Theatres, Halls & Areas
143. Publish / Broadcast News through Available Channels & Platforms (WAM Website Social Network)
Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology
144. Issue Certificate of Conformity (ECAS)
145. Notification of Conformity Assessment Bodies
Services offered by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources
146. Objection to the Grievance Committee Decision Request
147. Organisational Structures Review & Approval Request
148. Job Evaluation & Description Support
149. Support Al Mawrid System
150. Training on e-Systems Related to HR Legislations & Systems Request
151. Training on HR Legislations & Systems Request
152. Training Companies Approval Request
153. Maaref Initiative HR Registration Request
154. Emirates Award for Federal Government HR Support Request
155. Support for HR Enablers Request
156. Benchmark Request
157. HR Club Subscription Request
158. Technical Support for Government Skills Bank Portal
159. HR Monthly Magazine Subscription Request
160. HR Echo Magazine Subscription Request
161. Imtiyazat Monthly Newsletter Subscription Request
162. Join Request for Merchants in Imtiyazat Programme
163. Technical Support for Imtiyazat
164. Customer Support in Using 'Bayanti' (Technical Support Request)
165. Enquiry about HR Legislations