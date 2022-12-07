Dubai: Walking through your neighbourhood and you spot a broken pipe or someone littering? Abu Dhabi now allows you to report it online, in minutes.

Non-emergency incidents, like damaged street lights, can be reported directly to the government entity responsible through the 'Take a photo and Report' feature on the Tamm mobile app. The Tamm platform is Abu Dhabi’s official online government services platform.

According to Tamm, a non-emergency incident includes cases related to public safety, consumer protection, environmental issues, public work, transportation as well as general services.

Here is how you can alert the authorities of such incidents in a few minutes.

How to report a non-emergency incident in Abu Dhabi

1. Download the Tamm app, from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and log in to the platform using the UAE Pass app.

2. Next, go to the homepage and tap on the service, ‘Take a photo and report’.

3. Take a photo or video of the incident.

4. Next, the app will detect your current location. You can also manually enter the location details on the app.

5. Then, tap on next and add a description of the incident.

6. After you have filled in the details, scroll down and agree to the terms and conditions and tap the ‘submit’ button.