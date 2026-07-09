Zendaya never fails to surprise with her couture gowns
While Anne Hathaway’s rich chocolate brown looks on The Odyssey press tour have rightfully captured plenty of attention, Zendaya is turning the promotional runway into a fashion narrative of her own.
Christopher Nolan’s epic action-fantasy has not even reached cinemas yet, but its red carpet appearances have already become a spectacle, with Zendaya’s carefully curated wardrobe emerging as one of the highlights of the campaign (as always, what's new?).
For the Paris premiere, Zendaya and stylist Law Roach embraced full theatricality with a custom Louis Vuitton creation by Nicolas Ghesquière that reportedly took 800 hours to complete, according to InStyle, blending classical inspiration with modern couture craftsmanship. The result was a look that felt like a touch of ancient deity, dreamlike fantasy, which suited to the mythical world of The Odyssey.
The ensemble featured a white lace top with a striking neckline and carefully placed cutouts revealing the midriff, paired with a dramatic ruffled bolero layered with tulle, lace and intricate detailing that added volume and movement. A thigh-high slit skirt, braided crown hairstyle, shimmering blue eye makeup and a statement Messika necklace adorned with striking blue gemstones completed the ethereal look.
Zendaya has become known for treating promotional tours as an extension of the projects she represents.
Her previous looks during the press tour have included:
Schiaparelli: A dramatic design featuring a sculptural silicone torso.
Givenchy: A romantic white gown paired with an ornate golden face mask for the London appearance.
Maison Valentino: A nature-inspired ensemble featuring a bodice crafted to resemble intertwining vines.
Here are some of the other standout looks from the photocall at the premiere:
Anne Hathaway
Lupita Nyong'O
Charlize Theron
Tom Holland
The cast of Odyssey
With a star-studded cast featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, anticipation for Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s legendary epic remains high.