Where to eat this Eid Al Adha: 9 Dubai dining offers and brunches to book now

Eid Al Adha in Dubai is shaping up to be one long, delicious excuse to gather around the table. Across the city, hotels and restaurants are rolling out festive brunches, family feasts, elegant afternoon teas and poolside grill nights designed for lingering catch-ups and serious second helpings. You can everything from sizzling Arabic mixed grills and giant ouzi spreads to gold-leaf baklawa, Eid-inspired Japanese dishes. So, if you’re planning a family outing, a relaxed staycation or simply hunting for the best holiday food deals in town, these nine Dubai dining offers bring plenty of flavour, fun and festive spirit to the long weekend.