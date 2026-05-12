Where to eat this Eid Al Adha: 9 Dubai dining offers and brunches to book now

These nine Dubai dining offers bring plenty of fun and flavour to the long weekend.
Eid Al Adha in Dubai is shaping up to be one long, delicious excuse to gather around the table. Across the city, hotels and restaurants are rolling out festive brunches, family feasts, elegant afternoon teas and poolside grill nights designed for lingering catch-ups and serious second helpings. You can everything from sizzling Arabic mixed grills and giant ouzi spreads to gold-leaf baklawa, Eid-inspired Japanese dishes. So, if you’re planning a family outing, a relaxed staycation or simply hunting for the best holiday food deals in town, these nine Dubai dining offers bring plenty of flavour, fun and festive spirit to the long weekend.
Mezze, grills, ouzi and some good Arabic Coffee. If that's what your Eid looks like, then the H Dubai’s Eid Brunch is calling your name. You can expect to be treated to sizzling shish tawook, lamb chops fresh from the grill, decadent Arabic desserts and a fully supervised kids’ corner complete with face painting, balloon art and a bouncy castle.
Where: Eat & Meat Restaurant, The H Dubai
When: May 27, 1pm to 4pm
Offer: Eid brunch buffet with live cooking stations and children's entertainment
Price: Dh239 per person
Family perk: One child under 12 dines free per paying adult
Go big or go home? Not really, you can go easy too. Eat & Meat’s weekday lunch buffet is designed for relaxed catch-ups and easy midweek meals, with rotating menus featuring fresh salads, hearty mains and desserts that deserve their own moment.
Where: Eat & Meat Restaurant, The H Dubai
When: Monday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 3:30pm
Offer: Salad, main course and dessert buffet
Price: Dh99 per person
Afternoon tea gets a festive Eid makeover at The Gallery Lounge, where you can choose between Classic, Matcha or Arabic-themed menus. The standout? The Arabic Afternoon Tea, featuring chicken muskhan rolls, camel milk karkade muhalabia and pistachio baklawa finished with gold leaf. Yes, actual gold leaf.
Where: The Gallery Lounge, The H Dubai
When: May 27 to 31
Offer: Choice of Classic, Matcha or Arabic Afternoon Tea experiences
For those whose Eid plans revolve around dessert first and questions later, The Gallery’s 'Slice of the Season' is a low-commitment sugar fix with rotating seasonal cakes crafted by the hotel’s pastry team.
Where: The Gallery, The H Dubai
When: Daily, 8am to 11pm
Offer: Seasonal cake selection
Price: Starting from Dh40 per slice
Sometimes all you need is a really good cappuccino and an excuse to slow down. Urban on 4’s Signature Coffee Selection serves premium brews ranging from flat whites to iced coffees for easy Eid catch-ups.
Where: Urban on 4, The H Dubai
When: Daily
Price: Dh26
Need some downtime with a side of luxury? Well, the Meliá Desert Palm Dubai is here for you. The resort’s Eid program ranges from slow breakfasts to live grill evenings with DJs by the pool.
The standout is Dip & Dine, where pool access, grilled dishes and sunset vibes come together for a seriously tempting holiday plan.
Where: Epicure at Meliá Desert Palm Dubai
When: May 27 to 31
Offer: Eid dining experiences and poolside celebrations
Maki & Ramen is serving an Eid-exclusive Date Teriyaki Chicken that brings Japanese flavours with Middle Eastern sweetness. The glossy date-infused teriyaki glaze gives the dish a festive twist that feels both comforting and different enough to justify the inevitable food photos.
Where: Maki & Ramen, Mövenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Village Triangle
When: Available during Eid Al Adha
Offer: Exclusive Date Teriyaki Chicken dish
Price: Dh75
If your idea of brunch involves seafood, live cooking stations and a table full of grilled meats, Address Creek Harbour’s Eid Grand Grill Brunch is bringing the drama. Families are especially catered for, with complimentary dining for children under five.
Where: Address Creek Harbour, Al Kheeran First
When: Sunday, 1pm to 4pm
Offer: Eid Grand Grill Brunch with live stations and festive dining
Prices:Dh 220 food package
Family perk: Children below five dine free; ages 6 to 11 receive discounted rates
If Eid dinner for you means gathering the entire family around an enormous buffet and refusing to skip dessert, JA Hotels has two festive dinner celebrations lined up across its beachfront properties. Expect generous spreads, family-friendly dining and the kind of long, leisurely holiday meals Eid was made for.
Where: JA Beach Hotel and JA Lake View Hotel, Dubai
Restaurants: Ibn Majed and 81 Restaurant
When: May 28 to 29, 7pm to 11pm
Price:
Dh295 per adult
Dh147 per child
Children under 6 dine free