Valentino Garavani: Legendary Italian designer and fashion icon dies

Valentino, fashion’s ‘last emperor,’ created a lasting label and mingled with elites
Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at the age of 93, his foundation said on Monday.
The haute couture legend died at his home in Rome, according to reports citing the Valentino Garavani Foundation and his longtime partner, Giancarlo Giammetti.
"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the foundation said on Instagram.
The foundation said Valentino will lie in state at Piazza Mignanelli on January 21 and 22.
His funeral service is scheduled for January 23 at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs, the foundation added.
Garavani, often called “the last emperor” and “the Sheik of chic,” founded his eponymous fashion house in 1959, according to The New York Times.
Over the decades, he became a global style icon, dressing celebrities, royals and dignitaries, and creating a signature shade of red that came to define his brand.
Known simply as Valentino, he rose to become one of the most influential designers of his era. His creations adorned the world’s elite, from Elizabeth Taylor and Nancy Reagan to Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow, blending timeless elegance with modern glamour.
Valentino’s flair for luxury extended beyond his designs. On the runway and in everyday life, he was renowned for his impeccable grooming, signature caramel tan, and ever-present pug companions, reflecting a life lived as stylishly as the gowns he created.
Born in Voghera, Italy, in 1932, Valentino trained in Parisian haute couture before launching his own fashion house in Rome. He quickly became known for rich scarlet gowns, a hue that became instantly recognisable as “Valentino red.”
In 1960, Valentino met Giancarlo Giammetti, his lifelong business and creative partner. Together, they built Valentino SpA into an internationally recognised fashion powerhouse, cementing the designer’s influence across decades.
According to CNN, his early clients included Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, Jacqueline Kennedy and European royalty. His circle of influence grew to include cultural icons like Andy Warhol and Diana Vreeland, while he continued to dress supermodels of the 1990s, including Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell.
Valentino’s gowns became a fixture on the red carpet, from Jane Fonda and Julia Roberts to Jennifer Lopez, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway. His designs consistently combined elegance with drama, leaving an indelible mark on global fashion.
With inputs from AFP
