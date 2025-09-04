GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

What happens to Giorgio Armani's multi billion-dollar empire and who will inherit it?

He's not just a style maven, Armani Hotel Dubai designer runs a lucrative fashion empire

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sports Editor
2 MIN READ
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani and US actress Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London
Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani and US actress Julia Roberts poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The Fashion Awards 2019 in London
AFP-ISABEL INFANTES

Dubai: Italian fashion icon Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91, his company announced.

Armani, who built one of the world’s most enduring luxury brands, leaves behind not only a style legacy but also a vast business empire spanning fashion, hotels, and lifestyle ventures.

The Armani business empire

According to Bloomberg, Armani’s privately owned company generated about $2.7 billion in revenue in 2024. Analysts estimate its market value at $8–11 billion if it were publicly traded.

In the same year, Armani invested a record $389 million into renovating flagship stores and expanding e-commerce operations.

Reuters reported that the group recorded EBITDA of $468 million in 2024, a 24% drop compared to 2023. Net income before tax stood at $87 million, with cash reserves of $668 million at year’s end.

Armani’s personal wealth

In 2024, Forbes estimated Armani’s fortune at around $12 billion, while other outlets placed it between $8–11.5 billion, depending on valuation methods. Armani, who kept tight control of his company, often downplayed public net worth estimates.

Who inherits the empire?

Armani never married and had no children. Succession planning for both his company and personal fortune has long been in place.

According to Fashion United, almost all ownership of Giorgio Armani S.p.A. will remain under the Giorgio Armani Foundation, created to secure the brand’s independence and stability. His sister Rosanna, nieces Silvana and Roberta, and nephew Andrea Camerana are expected to continue their roles, alongside trusted executive Pantaleo “Leo” Dell’Orco, Armani’s longtime creative partner.

NSS Magazine reported that Armani’s personal fortune—estimated between $8–13 billion—will also be managed through the foundation, with funds reinvested in the company or directed to causes that reflect his values.

Armani changed global fashion with his minimalist tailoring and timeless designs, making power dressing a cultural phenomenon. Beyond clothing, his empire expanded into hotels, lifestyle products, fragrances, and real estate.

Even in later years, his business remained resilient, thanks to strong cash reserves and strategic investments in retail and digital growth.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sports Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Fashion

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani

'Rebel with a vision': End of era as Armani dies

1h ago3m read
Italian designer Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani dies at 91

1h ago1m read
There is another Saudi IPO that's open for subscription, this one from Jamjoom.

Saudi fashion brand Jamjoom sets IPO pricing range

1m read
The development marks a further expansion of the Armani brand’s residential portfolio in the UAE, which already includes Armani Residences in Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

Ras Al Khaimah welcomes first-ever Armani villas

3m read