Summer and foundations are two things that do not go together for me. I’ve now joined the ‘concealer-only’ club and I’m staying there until further notice.

Using a touch of the right concealer is just so much fresher and more lightweight, and doesn’t make me want to itch or wash my face within 10 minutes of being outside. Whether you’re ditching foundations or not, here are 5 great concealer options to try:

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer (Dh115)

Yay: The texture of this concealer is creamy and blendable, with an almost mousse-like lightness to it. It doesn’t crease on me, even without a powder, and has a natural-looking finish. Works on both undereye circles and pigmentation on the face. This concealer comes in an industry-defying 50 shades, making it almost impossible not a find a decent match.

Nay: I have to layer it to get the coverage I want. Can look oily at the end of the day.

Application: Using a small fluffy concealer brush gives me the most control and coverage.

Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer (Dh165)

Yay: There’s a reason this product from the luxury French brand is a favourite for so many. It’s very high coverage — it will vanish everything from dark circle and pores to acne scars — but still manages to feel like nothing on the skin. While it applies matte, it doesn’t look artificial or heavy. It’s surprisingly long wearing for a creamy product, and doesn’t slide around on the face even in warm weather.

Nay: It’s a splurge (but will last a long time). The container isn’t hygienic and brush hairs tend to get stuck in it.

Application: Best applied with a fluffy brush using circular motions to get an air-brushed look.

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer (Dh115)

Yay: Another iconic product, every beauty guru has talked about this extremely high coverage baby, and for good reason. No one can deny that it will make all your discolouration disappear with very little effort. The tube has a comically large doe-foot applicator, which comes in handy when concealing large areas. Shape Tape is known or having a thick texture that dries down to a very matte finish.

Nay: Can be drying if the skin is not well moisturised beforehand.

Application: Using a wet sponge gives the most natural finish. The product can be difficult to work with if used in large quantities — the trick is to apply a little and add more only if needed.

Becca Ultimate Coverage Longwear Concealer (Dh140)

Yay: If costume make-up level concealing is what you’re after, this Becca beauty will do the job. It has a very thick, almost waxy texture that will erase every little blemish. Because of how heavy it is, it definitely needs to be set with powder. While I’m partial to a matte finish, the Becca concealer’s more dewy look doesn’t bother me.

Nay: Not as long-wearing as I’d like it to be. Can settle into fine lines.

Application: A wet sponge will help tackle the thick texture and blend it into the skin more seamlessly.

Mac Cosmetics Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer (Dh100)

Yay: Simple, hardworking and easy to use — that’s what this recent launch from the industry stalwarts is all about. It has an impressive shade range and is formulated to be an all-rounder — lightweight, medium coverage, semi-matte finish. This is probably not the concealer you’d want to wear on your wedding day, but it’s one you can reach for on an everyday basis. If you have dry skin, this would be the most comfortable to wear of the lot.

Nay: Tends to look a little greasy on oily skin.