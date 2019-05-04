Experts weigh in on how to properly care for skin during the holy month

As we approach the holy month of Ramadan, those fasting will be preparing to make changes to their everyday routines. In the middle of it all, don’t forget to give you skin a little TLC. The Beauty Beat talks to skincare experts to get top tips on how to make sure the daily fast doesn’t take a toll on your natural radiance.

BFFs with water

What are some simple steps that can be taken to avoid skin issues during Ramadan?

During Ramadan, the skin becomes dehydrated due to the reduced intake of fluid, so the most important thing you can do to care of your skin is to drink a lot of water after they have broken the fast. The other thing that we can do is use a good moisturising cream through the day, all over the face and body. Especially now, since Ramadan falls in the summer season, it is better to use a good sunscreen when the sun is out. Application of the sunscreen and the topical moisturising cream is allowed in the holy month of Ramadan.

How important is drinking enough water during the non-fasting period for skin health?

The human body is made up of 60 per cent water and each and every system depends on water. Apart from other things water is essential for healthy skin. So keeping yourself hydrated isn’t important just for your skin but your general health as well.

— Dr Ali Akbar, Dermatology Specialist, Canadian Specialist Hospital

Internal health

Are there any foods to be avoided that can cause skin problems?

Saturated fat and carbohydrates are better avoided especially processed food and white wheat products. Stevia instead of white sugar is an alternative that can help in keeping the vitality and glowing of skin.

What are some must-use products to keep on hand during the Holy Month?

Sun protection is mandatory with avoidance of direct sunlight exposure and usage of SPF 50+ every two hours. Another important product is a suitable moisturiser that should be applied twice daily. Harsh soap-containing facial wash must be avoided and a gentle wash is to be used instead.

Are there any facials that can help keep skin looking fresh?

Facials containing AHA [alpha hydroxy acids] and Vitamin C are essential for skin radiance and rejuvenation. PRP [platelet rich plasma] sessions can help a lot in skin tightening and fine line removal.

— Dr Bassant Ezzat, Dermatology Specialist, Medcare Hospital Sharjah

Love your skin

What are some must-use products to keep on hand during the Holy Month?

Absolute musts during the holy month of Ramadan include sunscreen with SPF 50 or similar, a lip balm that contains natural products such as beeswax that provides a protective layer over the delicate skin and vitamin E to moisturise and repair the lips from dryness. A good non-greasy moisturiser is also essential, such as Alissi Bronte’s Polivitaminic moisturiser.

Are there any facials that can help keep skin looking fresh?

Hydrating and skin soothing facials are the best treatments in the holy month, like Harmonizing and Hydralift by Alissi Bronte. Our treatments use only certified natural products. They do not contain any parabens, mineral oils or paraffin. In our Hydralift, we use a caviar mask which contains caviar extract, a highly nourishing ingredient, cucumber extract to revitalise and refresh the skin. This mask also contains sorbitol sugar which helps retain water as well as strawberry extract to moisturise and decongest the skin.

How to prevent issues such as acne and dryness?

To avoid acne or to reduce its appearance, wash your face twice daily with a gentle. Do not use any harsh scrubs as these cause scarring. It is also important to keep your hair clean as the health of your scalp and hair also affects our face. If you already have acne, do not pop your pimples and find a good skincare regime that best suits your skin. Remember to keep it natural and not to use harsh chemicals.

For dry skin, cleanse, tone with a good moisturising toner, apply a moisture-rich serum and moisturise daily with a good quality natural cream.

What-ever your skin type, drink plenty of water, get fresh air, exercise and do not forget sunscreen.