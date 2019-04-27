Image Credit:

It’s the end of the month and we’re feeling the pinch, so here are some make-up and beauty products that, if you’re in the mood to shop, won’t break the bank.

Absolute Chic Cheek Blush Duo in Pure Pink/Papaya Dh39: If you wear blush the way I do — like an overenthusiastic fashionable clown — then you’re bound to want many different shades lying around to keep switching it up. I love this one not just for its low price, but for the fact that it contains two shades in one. The pops of pink and coral are perfect for summer and are buildable — so you don’t have to worry about putting on too much and looking like a clown (unless you’re me and that’s what you’re going for). The product itself is a tiny bit chalky and it can take a few dips into the pan to get a high colour payoff. However, it lasts long and doesn’t seem to move around the face too much as the day goes on. This would be an especially good pick for make-up beginners or your kid sister who doesn’t need a Dh100 blush.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte Poreless Foundation Dh58: I own a lot of foundations, most of which cost way more that this supermarket/drugstore one, but somehow this product just blows the others out of the water in terms of coverage, wear time and finish. On first application, I was shocked at how well it covered acne scars and redness without feeling heavy or cakey. The finish is definitely matte, but not dry or tough to work with. It blends smoothly and melts into the skin quickly, leaving an even, silky canvas. Even after wearing it for hours it doesn’t split or break up on the face — I have a feeling it will make for an excellent summer foundation, too. The only downside is that I suspect it might have been the culprit for a couple of pimples. However, I’m not giving up on this foundation just yet — it’s that good.

3INA The Longwear Lipstick Dh55: When you mix a creamy lipstick with a lip stain, this product is what you get — a truly long wearing lipstick that isn’t going to dry out your lips. If you’re used to the usual liquid lipsticks that dry completely matte in a few seconds, then your brain might have to be rewired a bit for this 3INA product. It’s a very thin liquid — much like the Nars Powermatte Lip Pigment — that you have some control over, since it doesn’t dry instantly. After a new minutes, it dries to a slightly tacky finish that is very comfortable, but not transfer-proof. You’d need two layers to get the full impact of the colour, since the formula is quite fluid. The best part is that the colour stains the lip a bit, so you don’t need to reapply as often. The red shade 500 is especially beautiful — bright and eye-catching, a perfect tone for everyone.