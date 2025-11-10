GOLD/FOREX
Taking your UAE driving test soon? 5 most common mistakes and how to avoid them

Avoid common mistakes like poor observation and wrong signalling to pass your test

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Remember: The examiner wants to see you checking those mirrors, scanning junctions, and staying alert.
If there’s one universal truth about driving tests, it doesn’t matter how many hours you’ve spent behind the wheel, that final road test can make even the calmest person break into a cold sweat. You could have parallel parking down to an art, cruise smoothly through roundabouts, and still find yourself blanking out the moment the examiner slides into the passenger seat.

 However, according to Dr. Suzanne Accetta, CEO of First Driving Centre, passing your UAE road test is less about luck and more about steering clear of a few very common—and completely avoidable—mistakes.

 “The most common mistakes we see are poor observation, loss of vehicle control, and procedural errors,” says Dr. Accetta.

 So before you rev up for your big day, here’s a, straight-talking guide to what not to do.

1. Forgetting to look around, and then look again

 If you think glancing in your mirror once before changing lanes is enough, think again. Poor observation, Dr. Accetta explains, is one of the top reasons candidates fail. “Poor observation often manifests when learners fail to check their mirrors or scan junctions adequately,” she says.

So, stop staring straight ahead like you’re in a staring contest with the road. The examiner wants to see you checking those mirrors, scanning junctions, and staying alert. Dr. Accetta recommends building the habit of checking mirrors every five to ten seconds—make it so routine it’s second nature.

And, don't forget the shoulder check. Karishma H, the podcaster and senior communications professional vouches strongly: "Watch your shoulder. That is one of the most important mistakes my instructors warned me of, and I hold close, even today, especially as we see traffic in the lanes evolve, speed variations and all kinds of vehicles on the roads," she says. "That was one of the lessons that I had to repeat, and I thank them for this one learning, because it's so easy to miss random unexpected occurances."

2. Letting your nerves take the wheel

 We get it. The examiner’s clipboard is intimidating. But panicking behind the wheel can send your confidence—and your control—into a tailspin. “Loss of vehicle control can occur due to nervousness, which leads to oversteering or abrupt braking,” says Dr. Accetta.

 So what’s the fix? Practice, practice, and more slow practice. “I recommend dedicating time to practice slow-speed maneuvers and hill starts,” she adds. Those low-speed drills aren’t just for beginners. They’re confidence boosters that teach you to stay composed, even when your heart’s doing 120 bpm.

Poor observation often manifests when learners fail to check their mirrors or scan junctions adequately. To combat this, I encourage candidates to adopt a habit of checking mirrors every 5 to 10 seconds and actively scanning their surroundings....
Dr. Suzanne Accetta CEO of First Driving Centre

3. Mixing up your signals (or forgetting them altogether)

 Nothing says 'fail' faster than signaling left and turning right. These procedural blunders, according to Dr. Accetta, are another big pitfall. “Procedural errors like incorrect signaling or stopping in the wrong position can be avoided by establishing a consistent driving routine,” she explains.

 Her pro tip? Create your own mantra. “Using a checklist can be a game-changer: mirror, signal, position, speed, look—repeat this sequence until it feels automatic.”

If your examiner gives you directions that sound like a puzzle, ask again. Confidence isn’t just about driving well. iI’s about making sure you understand what’s expected of you.

Skipping the pre-test ritual

You wouldn’t walk into a meeting without skimming your notes—so why roll into a driving test without a mental warm-up? “A quick checklist review before the test ensures that candidates are mentally prepared,” says Dr. Accetta. She also stresses that communication matters. “Don’t hesitate to ask for clarification if instructions are unclear.”

If your examiner gives you directions that sound like a puzzle, ask again. Confidence isn’t just about driving well. It’s about making sure you understand what’s expected of you.

5. Forgetting it’s a learning experience

 The UAE’s driving test is designed to test composure just as much as skill. You can ace parking and still lose points if you look rattled. So, think of it as a challenge, not a trial. Even if you don’t pass the first time, you’ve learned exactly what to fix next round—and that’s half the victory.

 As Dr. Accetta puts it, "By understanding these common pitfalls and implementing focused practice strategies, candidates can approach their driving tests with confidence and poise.”

 So breathe. Check those mirrors. Calm yourself. And remember—confidence behind the wheel is the best accessory you can wear on test day.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
