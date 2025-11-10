Taking your UAE driving test soon? 5 most common mistakes and how to avoid them

And, don't forget the shoulder check. Karishma H, the podcaster and senior communications professional vouches strongly: "Watch your shoulder. That is one of the most important mistakes my instructors warned me of, and I hold close, even today, especially as we see traffic in the lanes evolve, speed variations and all kinds of vehicles on the roads," she says. "That was one of the lessons that I had to repeat, and I thank them for this one learning, because it's so easy to miss random unexpected occurances."