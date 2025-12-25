From balloon arches to party props, here’s a look at décor hire prices across Dubai
Dubai: If you're planning to host a New Year's Eve gathering at home or in a private venue, you might be wondering what your options are for hired décor. From balloon installations to themed props and furniture rentals, there's quite a bit available locally, though prices and quality can vary significantly.
Here's a straightforward look at what's out there and what you're likely to spend.
Several companies across the UAE offer rental items for private celebrations. These typically include decorative centrepieces, themed props, lighting, seasonal pieces, and various accessories suited to New Year's celebrations.
The range is broad. You can hire anything from small tabletop items to large statement pieces, depending on your space and budget. Prices for individual décor items can start as low as Dh5 for small props, whilst larger installations can go up to Dh1,800 or more. You can check Hafla website for rentals.
Balloon décor has become quite popular for home parties, and there are numerous local providers offering arches, columns, clusters, and garlands that can be customised for New Year's themes.
Basic balloon setup packages typically start around Dh999, though this can increase substantially for more elaborate installations or larger arrangements. Party Social is one of the providers. If you're looking at balloon arches specifically, moderate-sized ones are commonly priced near Dh1,000, whilst add-ons like additional arches or columns usually start from around Dh400.
Budget-friendly balloon bundles are also available if you're after something simpler. These themed sets, which work well as focal points, generally range from about Dh278 to Dh414 depending on size and complexity.
For those wanting a cohesive look, several suppliers offer New Year party prop sets. These bundles typically include items like banners, number balloons, and accessories for photo areas.
A standard New Year props package featuring a selection of celebratory pieces usually starts around Dh600, though prices climb from there. Combined décor packages that include balloon garlands, themed installations, and accessory sets tend to fall in the Dh1,350 to Dh1,650 range, depending on what's included.
BM Events Party Props have party prop sets designed for celebrations such as New Year’s can include banners, themed number balloons and photo area accessories. A typical New Year party props bundle featuring a selection of celebratory pieces can range from about Dh600 upwards, with balloon arch add-ons available from around Dh400.
If you're keen on creating a photo area for guests, backdrop pieces and themed walls (such as shimmer walls) can be rented independently or as part of a larger package. These are increasingly common at home celebrations and can add a nice touch, though they do add to the overall cost.
Some providers bundle these with other décor elements, whilst others rent them separately, so it's worth checking what works best for your space.
For indoor gatherings or terrace parties, you can also hire lounge furniture, tabletop centrepieces, and other decorative accessories. Pricing here varies widely based on the size, style, and quantity you need.
JNR Entertainment UAE, offers party furniture and décor rentals that cover tabletop centrepieces, backdrops and balloon decoration.
Small décor pieces typically start in the low double digits, whilst larger furniture rentals are priced according to the specific items and duration.
To give you a rough idea of pricing across different categories:
Small décor pieces like tabletop accessories and individual props: around Dh5 to Dh50 each
Balloon installations for entrances or backdrops: typically Dh400 to Dh1,000+, depending on size and complexity
Themed décor bundles or interactive prop sets: commonly in the Dh600 to Dh1,650 range
Keep in mind that many services are flexible with how they package items, so if you have a specific vision or space constraints, it's worth asking for a custom quote.
Availability during peak periods like New Year's Eve can be limited, so it's advisable to book well in advance if you're set on specific items or themes. Prices can also shift during the holiday season as demand increases.
It's also worth being realistic about what you actually need. Whilst elaborate installations look impressive, they can quickly add up. If you're celebrating at home with a smaller group, simpler setups often work just as well without the hefty price tag.
Finally, make sure to clarify delivery, setup, and collection arrangements when booking. Some companies include these services in their pricing, whilst others charge separately, which can affect your overall budget.
Hiring décor for New Year's Eve in the UAE is certainly doable, with options available for various budgets and styles. Whether you're after a full-scale balloon installation or just a few themed props to mark the occasion, there are local suppliers who can help.
Just be prepared for costs to add up if you're going for anything beyond the basics, and factor in that New Year's Eve is one of the busiest times for these services. If you're planning something specific, getting quotes early and comparing what different suppliers offer will help you make the most of your budget.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox