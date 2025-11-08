So for parents, if you’ve ever wondered why your child wakes up sweaty, restless or their blanket kicked to the floor, the answer might go beyond routines or tantrums: It’s in what they wear to bed. As many mums would vouch, children’s sleepwear isn’t just about sweet prints and matching sets. The right fabric, fit, and even stretch can play an intrinsic role in how deeply and safely a child sleeps, especially in climates like Dubai’s where temperatures fluctuate between hot nights and cool, air-conditioned rooms.