Last year saw around 2300 participants gliding across the waters
Registrations are officially open for the third edition of Dubai Stand Up Paddle (SUP), presented by RTA, returning to the stunning Hatta Dam on November 8–9, 2025. After a record-breaking turnout last year, the event is expanding into a two-day outdoor fitness fest, because one day clearly wasn’t enough for all the fun.
Launched as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the SUP event has quickly become a community favourite. Last year saw over 2,300 participants gliding across the turquoise waters, paddleboarding and kayaking with the breathtaking Hajar Mountains as their backdrop. This year’s extended format promises even more energy, adventure, and reasons to get out on the water.
"Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA, continues to embody Dubai's commitment to fostering a healthy, active lifestyle for all," said His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. "The overwhelming response over the last two years showed the strength of community interest, and this year's expansion into a two-day event reflects that growing enthusiasm. By hosting it once again in the scenic setting of Hatta, we aim to further highlight its unique appeal as both a sporting and tourist destination, while driving forward our shared goal of building a healthier, more active community."
The weekend event welcomes participants of all skill levels, from seasoned paddlers to first-timers, offering free SUP training sessions for adults and families. In keeping with DFC's commitment to inclusivity, People of Determination will have access to adaptive water activities supported by specially trained teams. All necessary equipment including boards, paddles, and life jackets will be provided, along with safety briefings.
Registered SUP participants are in for more than just paddling this year. They can hop into a complimentary kayak session, with single kayaks available for those 17 and above and double kayaks for younger participants paired with an adult. Just remember — it’s first come, first splash, so early birds get the paddles!
The fun doesn’t stop there. Expect sunset yoga sessions on the water, led by professional instructors — the perfect way to stretch, breathe, and soak in Hatta’s mountain views. And when hunger strikes: Food trucks and kiosks will be serving up everything from coffee and burgers to guilt-free bites, so there’s something for every craving.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said, "Building on the community's overwhelming support of Dubai Stand Up Paddle, presented by RTA, we are proud to see the event return in an expanded two-day format. This evolution not only highlights the community's passion for outdoor fitness but also reinforces Dubai's role as a hub for innovative, inclusive experiences that inspire lasting lifestyle changes. More than just a sporting challenge, the event celebrates wellness, sustainability, and togetherness, offering residents and visitors alike a unique way to embrace an active lifestyle that endures well beyond Dubai Fitness Challenge."
Free shuttle services will run from the One Central Free Parking Lot near Dubai World Trade Centre, making the event accessible to participants across Dubai. Organizers are encouraging attendees to extend their visit into a full Hatta getaway, exploring the area's ziplining, hiking, and dining experiences.
Organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is presented by RTA with Association Partners Decathlon and Hatta Kayak; Official Partner Mai Dubai; and Government Partners including Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Ministry of Education, and the Event's Security Committee.
Registration and full event details are available at www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox