Record turnout as over 5,000 paddlers compete in Dubai Stand Up Paddle

New two-day format proved popular with those seeking a full weekend escape
Dubai: Over 5,000 participants descended on Hatta Dam last weekend as Dubai Stand Up Paddle delivered two spectacular days of outdoor adventure.
From sunrise to sunset, paddlers and kayakers took to the crystal clear waters, bringing together fitness enthusiasts of all ages for the third edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge’s (DFC) flagship outdoor event — its biggest and most captivating yet.
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, participants embraced the ‘Find Your Challenge’ spirit, taking in panoramic views of rugged peaks, and discovering new ways to connect with nature while working towards their 30x30 goals.
The new two-day format proved popular with those seeking a full weekend escape, with many participants combining their Stand Up Paddle experience with Hatta’s hiking trails, dining venues, and mountain adventures, transforming the event into a wellness retreat for the whole family.
Both days featured free SUP training sessions designed for all ages and abilities. Participants received comprehensive safety briefings along with all necessary equipment — boards, paddles, and life jackets — ensuring everyone from complete beginners to experienced paddlers felt confident on the water.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “The response to Dubai Stand Up Paddle has been phenomenal. Expanding to two days was the right decision, allowing even more people to experience this unique combination of fitness, nature, and community. Hatta Dam continues to highlight the UAE’s natural beauty and reinforce our commitment to accessible, outdoor fitness experiences.”
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “Dubai Stand Up Paddle exemplifies how fitness becomes transformative when experienced in nature. This weekend at Hatta Dam showcased something truly special — participants didn’t just complete a workout, they created lasting memories with friends and family in one of our most stunning locations. The expanded format allowed us to welcome more people to this experience, and the enthusiasm we witnessed reinforces that outdoor fitness activations like this are essential to building healthier, more connected communities.”
