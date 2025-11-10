GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
UAE Sport

Record turnout as over 5,000 paddlers compete in Dubai Stand Up Paddle

New two-day format proved popular with those seeking a full weekend escape

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Record turnout as over 5,000 paddlers compete in Dubai Stand Up Paddle
TCB Team & Martin Pfeiffer

Dubai: Over 5,000 participants descended on Hatta Dam last weekend as Dubai Stand Up Paddle delivered two spectacular days of outdoor adventure.

From sunrise to sunset, paddlers and kayakers took to the crystal clear waters, bringing together fitness enthusiasts of all ages for the third edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge’s (DFC) flagship outdoor event — its biggest and most captivating yet.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar Mountains, participants embraced the ‘Find Your Challenge’ spirit, taking in panoramic views of rugged peaks, and discovering new ways to connect with nature while working towards their 30x30 goals.

The new two-day format proved popular with those seeking a full weekend escape, with many participants combining their Stand Up Paddle experience with Hatta’s hiking trails, dining venues, and mountain adventures, transforming the event into a wellness retreat for the whole family.

Both days featured free SUP training sessions designed for all ages and abilities. Participants received comprehensive safety briefings along with all necessary equipment — boards, paddles, and life jackets — ensuring everyone from complete beginners to experienced paddlers felt confident on the water.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “The response to Dubai Stand Up Paddle has been phenomenal. Expanding to two days was the right decision, allowing even more people to experience this unique combination of fitness, nature, and community. Hatta Dam continues to highlight the UAE’s natural beauty and reinforce our commitment to accessible, outdoor fitness experiences.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “Dubai Stand Up Paddle exemplifies how fitness becomes transformative when experienced in nature. This weekend at Hatta Dam showcased something truly special — participants didn’t just complete a workout, they created lasting memories with friends and family in one of our most stunning locations. The expanded format allowed us to welcome more people to this experience, and the enthusiasm we witnessed reinforces that outdoor fitness activations like this are essential to building healthier, more connected communities.”

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Families and paddlers enjoy Hatta Dam’s waters during DFC 2025.

DFC 2025: Paddlers make a splash at Dubai’s Hatta Dam

3m read
DFC 2025: Free bus, yoga on water at Hatta Dam SUP

DFC 2025: Free bus, yoga on water at Hatta Dam SUP

2m read
Launched as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the SUP event has quickly become a community favourite.

Make a splash! SUP 2025 returns to Hatta Dam

3m read
Dubai Stand Up Paddle promises to be bigger than ever

Dubai Stand Up Paddle promises to be bigger than ever

3m read