Record turnout as over 5,000 paddlers compete in Dubai Stand Up Paddle

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: “Dubai Stand Up Paddle exemplifies how fitness becomes transformative when experienced in nature. This weekend at Hatta Dam showcased something truly special — participants didn’t just complete a workout, they created lasting memories with friends and family in one of our most stunning locations. The expanded format allowed us to welcome more people to this experience, and the enthusiasm we witnessed reinforces that outdoor fitness activations like this are essential to building healthier, more connected communities.”