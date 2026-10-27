Free Nakheel Palm Run returns to Palm Jumeirah on Nov 14 with 3km, 5km and 10km races

Run the Crescent with Gulf and skyline views, plus a medal and certificate for finishers
Dubai: Runners will take over Palm Jumeirah's Crescent next month as the Nakheel Palm Run returns on Saturday, November 14.
Organised by Nakheel, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, with events company Race ME, the community run offers three distances, 3km, 5km and 10km, along a route with views of the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.
When: Saturday, November 14, from 5.30am
Where: Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Price: Free
The run caters to everyone from first-timers to experienced runners. According to Race ME, the distances and start times are:
10km Challenge, ages 13 and above, at 6.30am
5km Speed Run, ages 13 and above, at 7.30am
3km Family Fun Run, ages three and above, at 8am
The race village and registration open at 5.30am. Prize-giving begins at 8.30am, and the morning wraps up with closing remarks at 11am.
All participants will receive a commemorative race T-shirt. Finishers will also get an official medal and a digital certificate.
The two longer races are open to runners aged 13 and above, so younger children will need to sign up for the 3km Family Fun Run. That race is open to anyone aged three and above, which means parents can run alongside their children.
Big Rossi will host this year's event. The race village will have music, family entertainment and community activities, giving runners and supporters a place to gather before and after their races.
The run takes place during this year's Dubai Fitness Challenge, which runs from October 31 to November 29. The citywide initiative asks residents and visitors to commit to 30 minutes of activity every day for 30 days.
The month also includes community favourites such as Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga, along with Fitness Villages and Fitness Hubs across the city.
The Nakheel Palm Run was first held in 2023, when 1,790 runners took part, including people of determination.
That first edition offered longer distances. Runners aged over 16 could choose between 21.1km, 10km and 5km, while a 1km course was set aside for children aged four to 15. The route took in the Crescent, the semi-circular road that forms the outer edge of Palm Jumeirah, as well as the running track in Al Ittihad Park.
This year's programme has no half marathon. Instead of the 1km children's race, there is a 3km family run, and the minimum age for the 5km and 10km races is 13.
There is no parking at the venue. Race ME advises runners to park at Nakheel Mall and take the Palm Monorail, with a round-trip monorail ticket included in each runner's entry. Monorail tickets for spectators can be added during registration.
Details on collecting race packs will be emailed to registered participants closer to the event.
Registration is open through Premier Online booking platform. Organisers say the race sells out every year, and runners are advised to check category eligibility and race-day arrangements before booking.