Lego has also created an Adidas sneaker, complete with laces and a shoebox

Dubai: Sneaker fans can add yet another new product to their collection. Adidas Originals and the LEGO Group have worked together to create a Lego inspired classic ‘Superstar’ sneaker.

Highlighting elements from both brands, the adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker brings together Adidas aesthetics with Legos instantly recognizable bricks.

The Superstar sneaker comes in both adult and kids sizing and features a classic white and black leather construction that is elevated with custom three stripes, shelltoes, and a heel tab, that emulates the Lego brick pattern. The look is then rounded out with gold foil accents.

In addition to being able to buy the shoe, the toy company has released an adidas Originals Superstar sneaker Lego set.

Just like the real thing, this LEGO version includes the iconic graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo and the three stripes. You can chose to buy the right shoe or left shoe…Or both to create a pair.

This set includes 17 extra LEGO elements so you can choose to build either the right-foot or left-foot sneaker. For extra realism, it even has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoe box.

The model measures over 12 cm high, 27 cm long and 9 cm wide and with a display stand and plaque, this model will be appreciated by anyone who loves adidas and streetwear collectibles, as well as LEGO fans.

“As a kid of the 80s and growing up in the 90s, the Superstar sneaker with its rich street art culture was such an iconic item, and that’s also when I got my first pair”, said Florian Müller, Senior Designer, LEGO Group. “When the collaboration with adidas started I was excited to work on this model.”