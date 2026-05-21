Eid Al Adha sales: Up to 80% off Ted Baker to DKNY styles across fashion brands

Eid deals are here with discounts on Ted Baker, DKNY, Aldo, Levi’s and more styles
Dubai: From fashion and accessories to cozy loungewear, several brands are rolling out special Eid promotions with major discounts across collections. Whether you’re shopping for festive outfits, statement jewellery, or comfortable essentials for the long weekend, here are some of the best sales to check out.
Fashion retailer 6thStreet is offering discounts ranging from 30% to 80% across multiple brands including Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, ALDO, Crocs, Levi's, BCBG, Karen Millen and many more. The sale covers shoes, dresses, handbags, accessories, and more.
Offer: Up to 80% OFF
DKNY is running a sale with up to 70% OFF across dresses, handbags, shoes, and ready-to-wear pieces. The brand’s collection combines elevated basics with sleek occasion wear that works well for Eid dinners and evening plans.
Offer: Up to 70% OFF
British fashion label Ted Baker London is offering up to 50% OFF across selected styles. Expect discounts on dresses, bags, footwear, and accessories, with the brand’s signature style ideal for festive dressing.
Offer: Up to 50% OFF
For a more relaxed Eid weekend, Suwen is highlighting its pyjama and lounge collection. Shoppers can enjoy 25% OFF on selected items at the BurJuman store for a limited time.
Offer: 25% OFF
Jewellery brand Piece of You is celebrating Eid with 12% OFF. The collection various signature design from UAE pride collection to diamond rings. Perfect for both gifting and yourself.
Offer: 12% OFF
Luxury accessories brand Miruna is offering up to 50% OFF during its Mid season sale. The collection features statement accessories designed for both festivities and everyday wear.
Offer: up to 50% OFF
Whether you’re planning a full Eid wardrobe refresh or simply looking for a few standout pieces, these sales offer plenty of options across fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle categories for the holiday weekend.