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Eid Al Adha sales: Up to 80% off Ted Baker to DKNY styles across fashion brands

Eid deals are here with discounts on Ted Baker, DKNY, Aldo, Levi’s and more styles

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Discover Eid offers on DKNY, Ted Baker London and more across clothing and accessories
Discover Eid offers on DKNY, Ted Baker London and more across clothing and accessories
WAM

Dubai: From fashion and accessories to cozy loungewear, several brands are rolling out special Eid promotions with major discounts across collections. Whether you’re shopping for festive outfits, statement jewellery, or comfortable essentials for the long weekend, here are some of the best sales to check out.

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1. 6thStreet

Fashion retailer 6thStreet is offering discounts ranging from 30% to 80% across multiple brands including Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, ALDO, Crocs, Levi's, BCBG, Karen Millen and many more. The sale covers shoes, dresses, handbags, accessories, and more.

Offer: Up to 80% OFF

2. DKNY

DKNY is running a sale with up to 70% OFF across dresses, handbags, shoes, and ready-to-wear pieces. The brand’s collection combines elevated basics with sleek occasion wear that works well for Eid dinners and evening plans.

Offer: Up to 70% OFF

3. Ted Baker London

British fashion label Ted Baker London is offering up to 50% OFF across selected styles. Expect discounts on dresses, bags, footwear, and accessories, with the brand’s signature style ideal for festive dressing.

Offer: Up to 50% OFF

4. Suwen

For a more relaxed Eid weekend, Suwen is highlighting its pyjama and lounge collection. Shoppers can enjoy 25% OFF on selected items at the BurJuman store for a limited time.

Offer: 25% OFF

5. Piece of you

Jewellery brand Piece of You is celebrating Eid with 12% OFF. The collection various signature design from UAE pride collection to diamond rings. Perfect for both gifting and yourself.

Offer: 12% OFF

6. Miruna

Luxury accessories brand Miruna is offering up to 50% OFF during its Mid season sale. The collection features statement accessories designed for both festivities and everyday wear.

Offer: up to 50% OFF

Whether you’re planning a full Eid wardrobe refresh or simply looking for a few standout pieces, these sales offer plenty of options across fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle categories for the holiday weekend.

Related Topics:
UAEFashionDubailifestyleEid Al Adha

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