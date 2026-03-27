From free attractions to limited-time deals, here is how to enjoy Dubai this weekend
Dubai: After days of rain and grey skies, Dubai is finally feeling like itself again. The air is cooler, the city feels freshened up, and honestly, it is the perfect excuse to get out of the house.
Whether you are looking for something the whole family can enjoy or simply want to make the most of the pleasant weather, here is what is on this weekend.
There is something almost refreshing about walking into a brand new 7,000-square-metre store when the world outside feels a little uncertain. Primark has officially opened its very first UAE location inside Dubai Mall, and it is exactly what you would expect: racks upon racks of soft, affordable clothing that is genuinely easy on the wallet. With 601 members of staff ready to help, the store is fully stocked and open for business. If you have been waiting for Primark to land in the UAE, your wait is over.
What: Primark's first UAE store
When: Open now
Price: Free entry
Location: Dubai Mall
If the cool weather has you dreaming of sunnier days ahead, now is a good time to plan that family beach break. JA Beach Hotel at Jebel Ali is offering 30 per cent off its best available rates, but you need to book between 27 and 29 March to secure the deal.
Here is what is included with your stay:
Access to a private 800-metre beach
Swimming pools and leisure activities
A fully supervised kids' club
The Just Splash waterpark and pony rides
Mini golf and an Animal Discovery Zone
Globally inspired dining venues and signature bars
24-hour check-in for a flexible arrival
Do note that full payment is required at the time of booking and the offer is non-refundable, so make sure you are committed before you confirm.
What: 30 per cent off beach stay at JA Beach Hotel
When: Book between 27 and 29 March only, stays valid until 30 March
Price: 30 per cent off best available rates
Location: JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Beach, Dubai
If you are looking for something fun, colourful and very Instagram-friendly, the Museum of Candy is worth a visit. The experience takes you through a life-size lollipop forest, clouds of cotton candy, and a gummy bear ball pool complete with a slide. There is also a scent station that takes you on a nostalgic trip through childhood smells, a candy-inspired art space featuring sculptures made from real sweets, and unlimited ice cream and macaroons to snack on as you go.
The first 40 on-site tickets every day are free, and there is also 40 per cent off remaining tickets when you book online. Tickets otherwise start from Dh119 per person.
What: Museum of Candy
When: Open now
Price: First 40 on-site tickets free daily, 40 per cent off remaining tickets online, otherwise from Dh119 per person
Location: Umm Hurair Road, Oud Metha, Dubai
With distance learning still in full swing across the UAE, getting children away from screens and into something stimulating is more important than ever. Terra at Expo City Dubai has launched an After-School Camp running Monday to Friday from 3pm to 6pm, designed for children aged 5 to 12. The programme runs until 3 April 2026 and is priced at Dh89 per day or Dh375 for the full week.
Activities are set across Terra's shaded gardens, quiet ponds and interactive outdoor spaces, and include:
Eco-discovery sessions and nature-themed workshops
Learning about pollinators and pond ecosystems
Creative activities and guided outdoor play
Parents are also well catered for. While the children explore, you can work from one of Expo City's coffee shops or the Terra Gardens, with 25 per cent off co-working spaces and 20 per cent off food and drinks at PXB Cafe, The Daily Restaurant, The Lounge at Rove Hotel and Ten/11 Restaurant.
Book via terra.expocitydubai.com.
What: Terra After-School Camp for children aged 5 to 12
When: Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6pm, until 3 April 2026
Price: Dh89 per day or Dh375 per week
Location: Terra, The World's Living Wonder, Expo City Dubai
Running until the end of March at Dubai Festival City, Dinosaurs: The Immersive Odyssey is one of those experiences that genuinely impresses children and adults alike. Walk through a route lined with animatronic dinosaurs, step into a 360-degree virtual reality experience, and explore the discovery zones for a more hands-on, scientific look at prehistoric life.
The best part: the first 30 kids each day get in for free, with up to two children entering free per booking. Adult tickets are priced at Dh79.
Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 10.30am to 9.30pm, and Friday to Sunday from 10.30am to 11pm.
What: Dinosaurs: The Immersive Odyssey
When: Monday to Thursday 10.30am to 9.30pm, Friday to Sunday 10.30am to 11pm, until end of March
Price: Free for the first 30 kids daily (up to two children per booking), Dh79 for adults
Location: Dubai Festival City
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.