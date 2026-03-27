There is something almost refreshing about walking into a brand new 7,000-square-metre store when the world outside feels a little uncertain. Primark has officially opened its very first UAE location inside Dubai Mall, and it is exactly what you would expect: racks upon racks of soft, affordable clothing that is genuinely easy on the wallet. With 601 members of staff ready to help, the store is fully stocked and open for business. If you have been waiting for Primark to land in the UAE, your wait is over.