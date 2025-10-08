Nemr Mazen Nimer Altaher said that he could not participate in conversations
For two long years, Nemr Mazen Nimer Altaher, a 46-year-old Jordanian man living in the UAE, struggled with a rather painful condition. After surgery to remove a large jaw tumour, known as ameloblastoma, left him disfigured, Nemr was unable to speak clearly, chew properly, or smile. Everyday life — from enjoying a meal to expressing joy — became a challenge. As he said, he had survived the tumour, but had lost himself. Eating food was a challenge, he could not participate in conversations, and smiling became something he actively avoided.
Nemr had lost his confidence. However, after two hard years, he went for a restorative procedure that used an advanced jaw prosthesis. Motivation came from staying close to home. “I know a few people who had to travel to Europe for complex treatments. While living in the UAE, it was motivating to know that I could complete all my consultations, lab work, and treatment locally. I also thought that if things went well, perhaps I could share my experience for others to benefit,” Nemr said.
The prosthesis restored both function and facial appearance, helping Nemr regain not only essential abilities but also his confidence.
When asked about the first time he saw the results, Nemr described two moments. “The first stage is after waking up from the oral surgery which resulted in completely removing a tumour from my jaw along with some gum tissue and four teeth. The feeling was, I was anxious to look in a mirror, then to realise that it did not cause external changes. After the initial shock, I felt relieved for not allowing such a bad part to grow,” he said.
“The second stage was when the prosthodontist informed me that the design of the retainer device was completed in the hospital lab. After testing this device, I felt relieved again because a device with artificial gum and teeth was good enough to cover the empty space in my jaw, without the need to go for another surgery.”
The moment Nemr realized he could smile, speak, and chew normally again was life-changing. “I started wearing a new portable retainer fixed on my upper jaw on a daily basis and people told me that my pronunciation became clearer and my voice returned to normal. Eating and dental hygiene also became much easier. By looking in the mirror, I can see a full smile like the old days.”
Challenges were inevitable. “A particularly difficult moment was when I had ear pain and an ENT specialist informed me that my right ear was infected, possibly due to opening my gum tissue. And throughout the journey, any time there was pain and the use of painkillers was tough,” he recalled.
Reflecting on the experience, Nemr shared how it changed his outlook: “I have become wiser. Now, when facing any ordeal, I focus on gathering knowledge about relevant aspects to make informed decisions.”
Nemr had lost about one-third of his upper jaw along with five teeth from a previous surgery for ameloblastoma, a jaw tumour. The resulting defect affected chewing, speech, and facial appearance.
“Our approach restored the defect, bringing back both function and appearance, and allowed the patient to regain his confidence,” Dr. Saman Fallahi from, the medical team at Medcare Dentofaces centre in Dubai, explained.
Restoring function and aesthetics came with challenges, from taking precise impressions to fitting the prosthesis and multiple treatment sessions
After years of struggle, Nemr does have simple, but profound pleasures again — speaking clearly, eating comfortably, and smiling without hesitation.
