When asked about the first time he saw the results, Nemr described two moments. “The first stage is after waking up from the oral surgery which resulted in completely removing a tumour from my jaw along with some gum tissue and four teeth. The feeling was, I was anxious to look in a mirror, then to realise that it did not cause external changes. After the initial shock, I felt relieved for not allowing such a bad part to grow,” he said.