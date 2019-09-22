- He resigned to get his end of service money to help his mother and grandmother on their medical expenses
- Why does the bank needs to hold his end of service benefits if he is paying his loan regularly?
- Reader is stressed and so down as he cannot get the money he worked for 10 years.
I need your help as I don’t know where I should go and have no more options on this. I left my old company three months ago after 10 years of service. Reason behind is so that I can get my end of service money to help my mother and grandmother on their medical expenses. I moved to a new company now. I have an existing loan from a bank, which I’m not missing on payment. I went to Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) branch in Ibn Battuta Mall and asked to activate my account and they did it, but my end of service money has been hold due to my existing loan. Why do they need to hold it if I’m paying my loan regularly? They told me they can release it, just need to go to the collection department. I went there and they told me to file a complaint at the Dubai head office, then head office told me to file a complaint at the Ibn Battuta Mall branch as I reactivated my account there. Then they told me to go to the collection department again. I do not know what to do. They are sending me back and forth to offices and no action. I’m really stressed and so down as I cannot get the money I worked for 10 years. I’m not going to run away; I’m paying my bills. So much things to settle so I can move forward on situations. Hope Gulf News can help me with this matter as I really need this urgently
From Mr Ringo Paul Reveche
Dubai
The management of DIB responds: DIB would like to confirm that its Customer Support Excellence team has been informed about Mr Ringo Paul Reveche’s situation. Despite our best efforts, the bank is unfortunately unable to release Mr Reveche’s end of service benefits. The team has contacted Mr Reveche and explained the situation to him in detail. We now consider the case to be closed and look forward to helping Mr Reveche in any other way we can. At DIB, we greatly value our customers and ensure that their requests or concerns are addressed and resolved in the best possible manner.
(Process initiation: November 6, 2018. Response from organisation: February 25, 2019. Process completion: February 26, 2019.)
