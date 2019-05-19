What you need to know: Reader complaints against the bank’s delay to issue closure certificate

I had a personal loan with Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB). There was a final and last payment of Dh792.45, which was missed out from my end. I didn’t get any calls from the bank following up for the same. When, I approached the bank for the loan closure certificate, they told me that I have an outstanding payment and asked me to go to the collection department. I met their representative several times and further to his verbal confirmation in his office, I made the full outstanding payment of Dh792.45. The mini-statement also showed payment balance as zero.

When approached the branch for closure certificate, the branch manager said they didn’t get any email confirmation from the collection department. I went back to the collection department, but they are not ready to do anything. I called the customer service number and logged a complaint, but nothing happened. From July to October 2018, I am running around between branches to the collection department for closure certificate. Appreciate Gulf News’ provision to present my complaint.

From Ms Betty Moncy

Sharjah



The management of Dubai Islamic Bank responds: DIB would like to confirm that its Customer Service Excellence team has been informed about Ms Betty Moncy’s situation. We are pleased to say that the team has contacted the customer and the issue was investigated with due diligence and duly resolved to the customer’s satisfaction. We now consider the case to be closed and look forward to helping Ms Moncy in any other way we can.

At DIB, we greatly value our customers and continuously strive to provide the best service quality that contribute to their satisfaction and happiness, while we ensure that their requests or concerns are addressed and resolved in the best possible manner.

(Process initiation: October 11, 2018. Response from organisation: November 15, 2018.)