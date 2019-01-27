Last June 8, 2018, du representative came to the mall selling Ramadan post pay plan with a special price of Dh101 per month, for 6GB data, plus 300 minutes international call minutes with a 24-months contract. I checked all the details, and he started preparing to activate the plan for me. Then I went back to work, because I trusted du. I cannot imagine this agent changed all the details of this offer to Plan 150 and he also charged me Dh131, which I paid by cash to him directly as he said that this will be my first month payment and service fee. But later it’s only for the activation fee, not monthly bill. I complained to du about this but there was no response.