This is a complaint against First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). I took a car loan from National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD – now FAB) on February 26, 2014. Monthly payment was taken from my salary account in ADCB. The NBAD staff mentioned there is no need to keep minimum balance in my NBAD account as long as I have the car loan. On December 10, 2017, I went to Mirdif City Centre branch for early closure of loan. They asked to pay pending Dh22,220 against my car loan, which I did on December 11, 2017. After two days, when I went to close the account and car loan, bank informed me there is only Dh20,948 in my account as Dh1,125 is deducted from the account due no minimum balance in account for the past four years. However, they said it could be a system mistake as there is no minimum balance condition for car loan. As per their instruction, I raised complaint in Sharjah main branch on December 14, 2017 but got no response for two months. I went to meet Sharjah branch manager who responded that there was nobody to take care of this issue. I again filed complaints through call centre on February 28, 2018, and April 10, 2018. I called for updates to which they responded: “Concerned department will contact you soon.” The bank kept closing the cases with the reason as: “Management decided to close case due customer delay in contacting bank.” It was initially NBAD and now it has become FAB, due to which no one takes responsibility for this.