On July 12, 2018, I requested for a cash loan through my Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) credit card. An ADCB personnel told me over the phone that I can take Dh4,800 without interest at a processing fee of two per cent. I was told that the first installment will be in September. On the same day, they blocked the aforementioned amount from my credit card and I received a message for the same. It reflected in the official app also.

I checked my balance through the official app, which is claimed to be precise and made further purchases as I was leaving for vacation. After all the purchases, the credit available was Dh14.81.

However after two days, they deducted Dh96 plus VAT due to which my credit went over limit and they charged a hefty fee of around Dh300.

When I was told that the first installment was in September, why did they charge the processing fee in two days? Why didn’t they send an SMS for that? Why was it not reflecting in the app?

Meanwhile, there was a payment due on September 4. I was unable to pay it on time. I received a mail from their team leader. I sent him a mail requesting to give me an appointment to meet someone in person. He called me on September 8 and he told me that if I could pay on or before the 10th, I can contact the customer service and they can waive the late payment fine since it was the first time that I was unable to pay.

I went to ADCB branch where the woman told me they cannot guarantee such things. I called the agent and he confirmed the late payment fee could be reversed.

After his assurance, I paid the minimum amount due and the next day called their customer service. To my surprise he told me that there is no provision to waive off the late payment fee. He advised me to send a mail to ADCB if I have any complaints. I went to the branch and explained all these things. The agent said this is how it is and if I have any objection to their policies, I could contact their customer service over phone. The same customer service who was of no help to me. I felt betrayed by the actions and the attitude of ADCB.

Let me know if Gulf News can help me in this.

From Mr Munim Reza

Abu Dhabi

The management of ADCB responds: Thank you for your cooperation and communication with us in the endeavor to best serve our customers and resolve their issues.

Customer satisfaction is at the very top of our agenda, which is why we have an established Service Quality Unit that is dedicated to handling all customer enquiries and complaints. While we cannot comment on specific customer cases, we do take finding a solution for our customers very seriously and approach every situation with the best interest of the customer in mind.

With reference to Mr Reza’s issue, please be advised that our Service Quality Unit has thoroughly investigated the issue and confirmed that the customer is requesting for reversal of the Bank charges (Late Payment Fee and Over limit Fee) levied to the credit card as per bank policy. However, as a service gesture, the bank has waived the charges on an exceptional basis. The customer has been informed of the resolution and the case is closed now.

We continually urge all customers to contact our Service Quality Unit 24/7 by phone, email or web, should they need any further clarification regarding their issues.

We would like to thank you for bringing this issue to our attention and hence giving us the opportunity to further our servicing to our valued customers.

Mr Reza responds: Thank you Gulf News. The fines have been reversed.

(Process initiation: October 18, 2018. Response from organisation: October 28, 2018. Reader confirmation: October 31, 2018.)